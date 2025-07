In Shanghai ahead of the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Civilizations Dialogue in Beijing, Luz Cauna, National Youth Secretary of the Free Peru Party, Republic of Peru, visited Yangshan Port.

"Our country also has a long coastline and ports. What China has achieved here is admirable," Cauna said.

Like China, Peru is committed to economic growth and technological advancement. I hope our countries can collaborate and progress together, Cauna added.