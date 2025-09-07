After nearly three years, skywatchers across China will once again be treated to a full lunar eclipse, known as a “blood moon.”

The event will unfold from late today to the early hours tomorrow, and will be visible across the entire country, according to Chinese astronomy experts.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align, casting Earth’s shadow over the lunar surface. When the moon moves fully into Earth’s umbra, or central shadow, the event becomes a total lunar eclipse. At that stage, the moon takes on a rare reddish glow — caused by Earth’s atmosphere bending and scattering sunlight so that only longer red wavelengths reach the lunar surface.

“This is the most spectacular form of lunar eclipse,” Song Yuanyuan, a member of the Chinese Astronomical Society and astronomy expert at the Tianjin Science and Technology Museum, told People's Daily today.

The eclipse will begin at 11:28pm Beijing time today with the penumbral phase, followed by partial shading at 12:27am. The moon will be fully engulfed in Earth’s shadow by 1:31am and reach its peak at 2:12am. The total eclipse, lasting 82 minutes, will end at 2:53am, with the entire event concluding by 4:55am.

While the phenomenon will also be visible across much of Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and parts of the Americas, Chinese observers will have prime viewing conditions — though they will need to stay up late. The eclipse can be seen with the naked eye, binoculars, telescopes, or captured with cameras and smartphones.

The last full lunar eclipse visible across China occurred on November 8, 2022. The next won’t take place until December 31, 2028, extending into January 1, 2029 — a rare “cross-year” lunar eclipse.