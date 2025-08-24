Her passing set off a search for her rightful heir, which ended when a local nonprofit helped track down her niece online.

When 90-year-old Gu Meidi passed away in Shanghai, she left behind a 5 million yuan (US$697,770) estate – but no immediate family to inherit it.

"I recognized her immediately when I saw the news on TV," said the niece also surnamed Gu. "That's definitely my aunt. I've known her since I was little – you just know."

The niece explained that her mother and Gu Meidi had long lived near Baoshan Road, but seven years ago her aunt disappeared after the neighborhood was redeveloped.

"We always wanted to take care of her. After she moved, I tried to find her but couldn't."

Gu Meidi, born in 1934, lived life on her own terms, never marrying or having children. Neighbors described her as fiercely independent, careful never to burden anyone.

After moving away from her Baoshan Road home, even close acquaintances had no idea where she had gone.

Before her death, Gu Meidi had signed a voluntary guardianship agreement with Dadao Public Welfare, a nonprofit now managing her assets.

She had considered donating her assets but never finalized a plan, leaving it to her guardians to track down her legal heir.