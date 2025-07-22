A netizen, surnamed Shao, has been detained for fabricating and spreading a false "police notice" online, claiming that sewage had been mistakenly connected to tap water pipelines in Hangzhou, neighboring Zhejiang Province.

Recently, residents in some areas of Renhe and Liangzhu Subdistricts of Hangzhou's Yuhang District reported unusual odor in their tap water. Authorities launched an investigation and identified the cause as sulfur-containing compounds released during the anaerobic decay of algae under specific climatic conditions.

After confirming the results through sampling, the local government activated an emergency response plan, switched water sources, and ensured that the water supply was safe.

Amid the incident, Shao allegedly created and shared a fake "police notice" online, falsely stating that "drinking water pipelines at 13 locations in the main urban area are connected to the sewage system." The post attracted widespread attention and caused public confusion.