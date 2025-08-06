Reprimand, regulations, and the littering debate

Yesterday I called the public service hotline (0451-12345) of Harbin in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province to express my support for a sanitation worker, who, on August 3, politely persuaded a man not to litter in a riverside plaza but was instead ridiculed by the latter. It all began with a viral video shot by a tourist and later picked by many media outlets, including Xinhua news agency, in which a young man deliberately threw shreds of bread to the ground after a senior sanitation worker wearing a green uniform tried to dissuade him from littering in a public place. The sanitation worker had already cleaned the ground of melon seed shells thrown earlier by the same man.

Xinhua

While many netizens blamed the young man for lacking respect for the sanitation worker and social etiquette, most lamented that even the police may not have been able to punish the perpetrator, because littering in this case is not a crime. Indeed, is there no way to discipline the man who littered while uttering hurtful words to the sanitation worker? Unlike the netizens who were resigned to the idea that nothing could be done except for a moral reprimand, I searched the Internet for any relevant regulations. In the end, I discovered that a regulation on civil behavior, which took effect in 2020 in the city of Harbin, stipulates clearly that anyone who litters a public ground with such waste as fruit peels or shreds of paper can be fined 100 yuan (US$14) by urban management and law enforcement staff. In addition, those who litter can be ordered to clear the waste. Yes, littering is not a crime to be handled by the police but it's bad enough to justify a treatment beyond a mere moral reprimand. Further research led me to discover a national regulation on urban household waste management, which took effect in 2007. It also states that no one is allowed to throw waste at will and that those who violate the regulation are subject to fines meted out by local environmental and sanitation authorities.