A love story that began with a bowl of noodles has captured the hearts of thousands online.
In Shenyang, Liaoning Province, 27-year-old food deliveryman Liu Wei recently shared videos recounting his romance with his American wife, Hannah. Their story quickly went viral on Chinese social media.
Liu recalls their first encounter on November 6, 2024, when he delivered food to Hannah, a 30-year-old kindergarten teacher from Alabama. Nervous and with little English, he blurted out: "Hello, I love you!" Hannah laughed, and what began as a lighthearted moment soon grew into something deeper.
The two started chatting through the delivery app before adding each other on WeChat, relying on its translation function to bridge their language gap. They discovered shared passions for animals, food, and sports.
Hannah sometimes joined Liu on his delivery runs — even through freezing Shenyang winters. On weekends, they explored nearby villages to soak in local culture.
After three months of dating, Liu proposed with a diamond ring in a crowded metro station. On March 28, 2025, the couple held a wedding ceremony in Liu's hometown of Fushun. After the wedding, they adopted a toy poodle named Pudding.
At home, food remains at the center of their love story. Hannah makes burgers, pizza, and chicken stew, while Liu prepares classic Chinese dishes. They still rely on translation apps but have made a pact to learn five new words or phrases in each other's language every night.
In his videos, Liu says sincerity is the secret to their relationship. He credits his own boldness too: "If you love someone, you should say it out loud."
Looking ahead, Liu dreams of traveling the world with Hannah — starting by exploring every corner of China. Hannah, meanwhile, hopes to become a published writer.
"I don't fully understand her drafts," Liu admitted. "But I want her to achieve her dream."