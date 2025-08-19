A love story that began with a bowl of noodles has captured the hearts of thousands online.

In Shenyang, Liaoning Province, 27-year-old food deliveryman Liu Wei recently shared videos recounting his romance with his American wife, Hannah. Their story quickly went viral on Chinese social media.

Liu recalls their first encounter on November 6, 2024, when he delivered food to Hannah, a 30-year-old kindergarten teacher from Alabama. Nervous and with little English, he blurted out: "Hello, I love you!" Hannah laughed, and what began as a lighthearted moment soon grew into something deeper.

The two started chatting through the delivery app before adding each other on WeChat, relying on its translation function to bridge their language gap. They discovered shared passions for animals, food, and sports.

Hannah sometimes joined Liu on his delivery runs — even through freezing Shenyang winters. On weekends, they explored nearby villages to soak in local culture.