As chikungunya spreads across southern China, Shanghai remains free of local infections for now.

Health authorities confirmed that as of July 23, no local cases of the mosquito-borne virus have been detected in the city. Still, Shanghai has ramped up doctor training and mosquito surveillance to prevent a possible outbreak.

On July 25, the World Health Organization issued a global warning about the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus, now reported in 119 countries, with an estimated 5.5 million people at risk of infection.

Chikungunya is a viral illness transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, known for causing sudden fever and severe joint pain that can last weeks or even months. While rarely fatal, the disease can be debilitating, especially for older adults.