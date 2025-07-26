As chikungunya spreads across southern China, Shanghai remains free of local infections for now.
Health authorities confirmed that as of July 23, no local cases of the mosquito-borne virus have been detected in the city. Still, Shanghai has ramped up doctor training and mosquito surveillance to prevent a possible outbreak.
On July 25, the World Health Organization issued a global warning about the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus, now reported in 119 countries, with an estimated 5.5 million people at risk of infection.
Chikungunya is a viral illness transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, known for causing sudden fever and severe joint pain that can last weeks or even months. While rarely fatal, the disease can be debilitating, especially for older adults.
Zhang Wenhong, Director at the National Medical Center for Infectious Diseases and the Infectious Diseases Department at Shanghai Huashan Hospital, told Xinmin Evening News that China has not yet experienced a large chikungunya epidemic, leaving the population with little immunity. He emphasized that with prompt measures, southern China remains in a critical window phase to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread to surrounding areas.
Since humans serve as carrier of the chikungunya virus, increased movement can carry the virus into new regions. Zhang stressed the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding sites and closely monitoring suspected cases.
Liu Qiyong, a leading vector-control expert at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, noted that warm and humid weather this year has created ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes. However, he advised that regions without cases should not panic, as routine precautions remain sufficient for now.