China stocks slipped this week in tandem with a wave of equity market losses around the world as investors reacted to US President Donald Trump's latest blueprint for rewriting global trade. He unveiled tariffs on dozens of countries, imposing a 25 percent rate on India, a 35 percent rate on Canada and a 39 percent rate on Switzerland. He also announced new tariffs on transshipments to the US and the import of copper products.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.95 percent, while the Shenzhen Component Index lost 1.7 percent and the Growth Enterprise Index dropped about 1 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunged 3.7 percent, partly on new supervisory rules related to the city's new stablecoin initiative.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 1.7 percent, and South Korea's Kospi dived 3.4 percent.

"Corrections are expected in a world affected by US tariff policies," said Gu Fengda, chief analyst with Guosen Securities. "Investor sentiment is changing fast as countries seek the best trade deal with the US, but nobody seems to get one."

In Europe, the broad Stoxx Europe 600 index retreated 1.9 percent on Friday. In New York, where investors were also rattled by data showing a weaker US economy, major averages suffered their worst weekly performance since May 23, with the S&P 500 losing 2.4 percent and the Nasdaq down 2.2 percent.