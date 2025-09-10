A comprehensive guide to artistic getaways in Jiading

Art venues in Jiading District have launched exclusive events, ranging from immersive exhibitions to workshops. We have compiled this artistic cool-down guide for you – keep it handy!

Yuanxiang Cultural Source Station The multi-functional exhibition hall features Shanghai's largest book, "Impression of Jiading." When opened, the book measures 1.1 meters in width and 0.7 meters in height, consisting of 287 pages. It chronicles significant historical milestones in Jiading's urban transition and development, along with narratives of struggle, joyful lives and inspiring visions. On the opposite side of the exhibition hall, a cascading electronic borrowing machine is available, allowing people to read online or download content to their smartphones. The center's cultural corridor features a 26-meter-long and 3-meter-high landscape art scroll, depicting landmarks such as the Jiading Confucius Temple, Fahua Pagoda and Qiuxia Garden. Opening hours: Daily, 9am-9pm Address: Bldg 5, 2755 Huyi Highway

Jiangnan Bookstore • Eye of Liucheng This bookstore has excellent views of Jiading New City. Liucheng is another name for Jiading. The building depicts a wise person opening eyes gradually. Entering the bookstore reveals its "center stage" – a tree of life. Two-sided circular bookshelves hold over 20,000 books in a knowledge jungle. Opening hours: Daily, 10am-7pm Address: Bldg 3, 2755 Huyi Highway

Johnson Fitness and Cultural Center The 515-square-meter center is an excellent destination for leisure and lifestyle, emphasizing nutritious food and integrating science and technology. The center's design is called "The Movement of the Arc," where "arc" refers to the unique arc-shaped building at Yuanxiang Lake, and "Movement" signifies sports. For fitness enthusiasts, equipment such as treadmills, bikes and stair-climbing machines is available. Group classes offered include Zumba, fitness aerobics and yoga, promoting health and community vitality. Opening hours: Daily, 10am-9pm (Experience area closed on Mondays) Address: 1/F, Bldg 1, 2755 Huyi Highway

Youdianyisi Wax Museum It has a wax figure gallery and an immersive lawn exhibition. The multicultural space serves as an art exchange platform that includes art exhibitions, cultural salons, parent-child education and art workshops. During the summer, the wax museum offers a variety of themed activities to create an immersive art experience for the public, including cloisonné enamel, batik, rubbing, scented candles, wax painting and sculpture. Opening hours: Daily, 10am-6pm Address: 145 Taxiu Rd

Jingxiuhui Ceramics Cultural Hall​​ The museum houses exhibitions of tableware, state banquet porcelain and customized porcelain, as well as pottery studios and experience zones. Around 2,000 exhibits are on display, including a porcelain artwork created for the 60th National Day celebration at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing. Opening hours: Daily, 9am-6pm Address: 75 Taxiu Rd

Hunzhi Bookstore Hunzhi Culture, a leading knowledge product provider in China, boasts over 40 million online fans. Hunzhi Bookstore employs a comic-style and visual interpretation of knowledge to create a trendy knowledge pavilion by Yuanxiang Lake. Spanning 400 square meters, the bookstore features nearly 100 Hunzhi comic books covering topics in humanities, history, science and health. Recently, Hunzhi Bookstore introduced its summer courses. The bookstore stands out as a unique cultural hub in Jiading, skillfully blending knowledge with art. Address: Bldg 6, 2755 Huyi Highway Opening hours: 10am-9pm on workdays; 9am-9pm on holidays

Tai Art Gallery The lakeside gallery was formerly a well-known dock at Yuanxiang Lake. The exhibition hall receives natural light from the dock's ceiling, which is cleverly converted into a skylight. This light plays with the white-walled gallery and ink-and-wash artworks to create a harmonious artistic atmosphere. The gallery, inspired by Yuanxiang Lake's ecological landscape, hosts art exhibitions, aesthetic education, small concerts, art therapy, salons, markets, outdoor family activities, brand events and a café. Address: Bldg 9, 2755 Huyi Highway Opening hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-5:30pm

Shanghai Poly Grand Theater Designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, the theater is a remarkable example of innovative design, characterized by its cylindrical shapes, curves and geometric transformations that create a striking aesthetic effect. At the core of the theater is a grand auditorium with 1,466 seats, alongside a smaller auditorium accommodating 400 seats, both designed to host performances, including symphony concerts and operas. The theater boasts China's first outdoor water theater, known as a "slope cylinder," featuring steps for nearly 300 spectators to enjoy both performances and the natural surroundings. Address: 159 Baiyin Rd

Yiquhui ICH Handicraft Experience Hall Nestled among the greenery of Malu Grape Art Village in Jiading, the experience hall stands quietly, serving as a living cultural post. This innovative space can accommodate up to 40 people for in-depth interactions with the essence of Chinese culture. The focus is on Jiading bamboo carving, a nationally recognized intangible cultural heritage (ICH) technique, while it also provides experiences in Malu bamboo weaving, ancient straw weaving, cloisonné enamel, traditional woodworking, Anting yaobanbu (indigo-dyed cloth) and Suzhou-style embroidery. Opening hours: Daily, 9:30am-6pm Address: Rm E01, 18 Dazhi Rd

HOU Yard Artspace This venue features a permanent art exhibition area with paintings, sculptures and photography. Scientific and creative classes here teach the accordion's mechanical structure and development history. The venue recently hosted a photography exhibition featuring over 100 works by 11 Jiading photographers and nearly 30 handcrafted books by 23 narrative photographers. The photographers captured Jiading's traditional buildings, ancient temples, ancestral halls and dwellings under light and shadow, revealing history's depth and vicissitudes. Opening hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 9am-5pm Address: Southwest corner of Yinxiang Lake Park

Qingu Art Museum Since its opening, the art museum has promoted traditional Chinese culture. The venue offers art classes on the 24 solar terms, and themed activities like art lectures, porcelain painting, and traditional Chinese culture training make art tangible and accessible, unlocking children's imagination. Opening hours: Tuesday-Sunday, 9am-4:30pm Address: 2888 Cao'an Highway