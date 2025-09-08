On the ancient streets of Fenghuang, central China's Hunan Province, a young armless man has captured public attention by skillfully weaving through crowds and traffic on a unicycle while carrying a food delivery backpack.
Li Xiangyang, who lost both arms in an accident, has not only adapted to life's challenges but has thrived with remarkable resilience. Having mastered calligraphy with his feet, he has supported himself for years by selling his artwork.
In July, he took on a new challenge – food delivery – and donated his earnings of 1,300 yuan (US$182.32) to a charitable foundation, the Xiaoxiang Morning Post reported.
Born in 1995 in a farming family in Huaihua City, Hunan, Li lost his arms at the age of four due to an electric shock. The medical treatments left his family in debt. He began learning calligraphy with his feet at eight and has been selling his work in Fenghuang for a decade.
This July, Li began delivering food during the day while continuing to sell calligraphy at night. Though he has no arms, his agile legs and feet allow him to live independently, operate a smartphone, and ride a unicycle with ease, his delivery backpack bearing a sticker that reads "I'm a disabled driver. Thank you for your understanding."
"I can deliver up to five orders per trip – I'm even better than some beginners with both arms," he told the Xiaoxiang Morning Post.
So what motivated him to take up food delivery? Li shared that he and his wife have two young children who are about to start kindergarten, and household expenses are increasing. He also expressed deep gratitude to his wife, an able-bodied person who married him despite opposition from others.
"I made a promise to her – no matter how hard life gets, I will never let her down," he said.
After completing nearly 200 deliveries in July, Li donated his income to charity. Many wondered why he would part with hard-earned money when he himself is in need.
The reason can be traced back to years ago, when Mao Yulin, a philanthropist, encountered Li selling calligraphy in Fenghuang. She encouraged him to study hard and pursue his dreams. Inspired, Li excelled academically, received several awards, and began engaging in public service. Moved by his progress, Mao bought him his first unicycle, which soon became his main mode of transportation.
When Mao recently saw Li delivering food on the unicycle, she reached out to express her pride. Li told her, "It's all because you bought me the first unicycle. I want to donate this month's income to your foundation."
Li believes that the kindness he received shaped his life. Through helping others, he has been transformed from a self-conscious boy into a confident volunteer – honored as an "Outstanding Volunteer of Hunan Province" and even becoming a member of the Communist Party of China.
"Public service reshaped me," Li noted. "Helping others not only benefits them – it enriches your own life the most."