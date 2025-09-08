On the ancient streets of Fenghuang, central China's Hunan Province, a young armless man has captured public attention by skillfully weaving through crowds and traffic on a unicycle while carrying a food delivery backpack.

Li Xiangyang, who lost both arms in an accident, has not only adapted to life's challenges but has thrived with remarkable resilience. Having mastered calligraphy with his feet, he has supported himself for years by selling his artwork.

In July, he took on a new challenge – food delivery – and donated his earnings of 1,300 yuan (US$182.32) to a charitable foundation, the Xiaoxiang Morning Post reported.

Born in 1995 in a farming family in Huaihua City, Hunan, Li lost his arms at the age of four due to an electric shock. The medical treatments left his family in debt. He began learning calligraphy with his feet at eight and has been selling his work in Fenghuang for a decade.

This July, Li began delivering food during the day while continuing to sell calligraphy at night. Though he has no arms, his agile legs and feet allow him to live independently, operate a smartphone, and ride a unicycle with ease, his delivery backpack bearing a sticker that reads "I'm a disabled driver. Thank you for your understanding."

"I can deliver up to five orders per trip – I'm even better than some beginners with both arms," he told the Xiaoxiang Morning Post.