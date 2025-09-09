Autistic student denied enrollment despite admission letter

A 19-year-old student with autism was denied entry to a Guangdong vocational college on registration day on August 30, despite receiving an official admission letter months earlier. The student's father, surnamed Li, told The Paper that the last-minute rejection has had a "devastating impact" on his son. Li had been selected in April through a program jointly run by the Guangdong Disabled Persons' Federation and Guangdong Mechanical Technician College. He was admitted into the computer network applications major and later received a formal admission notice. But when Li and his family arrived on campus with their luggage and expectations for a new beginning, staff refused to enroll him after learning of his autism diagnosis. Li's father complained that they waited until the very last minute, leaving his son no chance to apply elsewhere.

A publicity officer at the college confirmed Li had been admitted but said the recruitment scheme was primarily intended for students with physical or speech disabilities. Teachers conducting the interview, the official claimed, were unaware of his condition at the time. The college worried Li's presence might affect "normal students" and suggested he transfer to another school deemed more suitable. Li's father rejected the explanation, noting his son's disability certificate clearly identifies him as mildly autistic. The school had this information from the start, Li said. Despite the diagnosis, Li has completed studies in both mainstream and special education settings, including a key vocational high school in Guangzhou. He was the only student from his special education class to secure admission to the college this year. "We want the school to honor its promise and let him enroll," his father said. "If not, we will consider legal action." According to Li's father, another autistic student admitted under the same program was also later refused entry after initially being allowed to register, purchase uniforms, and move into the dormitory.