A 90-year-old woman who passed away in Shanghai in March left behind assets valued at approximately 5 million yuan (US$700,000).

She died intestate and the estate administrator is looking for her legal heirs.

Gu Meidi, born in 1934, chose to live without marriage or children. According to Shanghai TV, she had been estranged from her relatives for many years.

Before her death, Gu entered a voluntary guardianship agreement at the Putuo Notary Office with Dadao Public Welfare, a nonprofit organization that is now responsible for managing her estate.

Li Chenyang, a notary at the Putuo Notary Office, disclosed that Gu had considered donating her assets but never finalized a plan regarding the recipient or method of donation. Consequently, no donation was formally notarized.

Gu mentioned that she had an older brother and an older sister, both married with own families. Their heirs might have the legal right to inherit Gu's estate through subrogation.

The notary office and Dadao Public Welfare confirmed her brother's name as Gu Meigen and her sister Gu Lingdi. However, their contact information and addresses remain unknown.

The notary indicated that in cases no heirs can be found, the civil affairs department will manage the estate until the assets are transferred to the state. Gu's situation is unique because she has legal heirs whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

Additionally, revisions to China's Civil Code have eliminated the previous rule under the Law of Succession that required unclaimed estates to revert to the state after 20 years. This means that unless Gu's heirs are found, her estate could remain unclaimed indefinitely.