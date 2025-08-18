McDonald’s limited-time return of its milkshakes in China has triggered long lines, rampant reselling, and sharp criticism of its supply strategy.

From August 13 to 31, shakes are sold only at McDonaldLand stores in 13 major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, priced at 15 yuan (US$2.09) each. But with stores stocking only tiny daily volumes, consumers must queue from as early as 6am, often waiting one to two hours. Many outlets sold out before 9am.

A gray market quickly emerged: Two shakes priced at 30 yuan were flipped on Xianyu, a second-hand trading platform, for 110 yuan on weekdays and up to 150 yuan on weekends — a 400 percent markup excluding delivery.

Scalpers charged 88 yuan just for a queue number, while at Beijing’s Chaoyang Park outlet, “milkshake tickets” were resold on-site for an extra 200 yuan.

Critics blasted the rollout as “hunger marketing that backfired,” accusing McDonald’s of masking weak supply chains with nostalgia hype. Despite some stores promising “all-day supply,” shortages of milkshake base forced covert rationing, leaving customers empty-handed after long waits.

The China-only scarcity contrasts with global markets, where shakes remain a standard menu item like Coke or coffee.

McDonald’s had discontinued shakes on China's mainland in 2014 due to “falling sales and high maintenance costs.”

Analysts see the comeback as a market test — but one that has exposed flaws in its localization strategy.

One disappointed netizen said: "No matter how nostalgic the taste, it’s not worth two hours of my time. Honestly, I don’t care anymore — it’s just a milkshake, not the only one out there.”

Another said: “If milkshakes are a regular menu item in most markets worldwide, why is McDonald’s treating China differently?”