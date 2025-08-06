Shanghai's downtown Jing'an District has kicked off a nationwide blockchain competition aimed at driving tech innovation, industry integration, and talent development.

The 2025 "Blockchain Valley" Cup opened at Shibei High Technology Park on July 30, drawing participants from across China.

The two-month contest focuses on applying blockchain in sectors ranging from government services and transport to healthcare, with the goal of building a collaborative ecosystem for technology, industry, and talent.

Meanwhile, a set of supporting initiatives has been released, including a new worker training base, and a high-quality incubator to help top projects reach the market.

Launched in April 2024, Blockchain Valley aims to be a national blockchain application hub. Over the past year, Jing'an's blockchain sector has seen rapid growth, with breakthroughs in technology and real-world applications in finance, governance, healthcare, and education.