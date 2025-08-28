A complete set of Mini Labubu figures is being sold for as much as 2,500 yuan (US$345), 1.26 times higher than the official price, according to a search of major resale sites.

Are you ready to snatch up your Mini Labubu? Pop Mart's latest collectible is already fueling a resale frenzy even before its official online launch tonight at 10pm. Pre-sale listings on second-hand platforms are going for far above the original price.

The Mini Labubu collection is divided into sets A and B, each containing 14 regular figures and one hidden figure. Individual figures are priced at 79 yuan, while a full set costs 1,106 yuan.

Labubu, part of Pop Mart's The Monsters lineup, has become one of the world's hottest intellectual properties this year. Revenue from the series surged 668 percent in the first half of 2025 to 4.81 billion yuan, accounting for more than a third of Pop Mart's total revenue, according to the company's earnings report, according to Jiemian News.

Pop Mart founder Wang Ning said at the company's mid-year earnings briefing on August 20 that this year's Labubu releases are more restrained, avoiding overuse of the IP.

Wang held up the half-palm Mini Labubu for the first time at the briefing, saying, "Collectors used to clip them on bags – soon, they could even hang them on phones. The possibilities are endless. We believe it will be a super hit."