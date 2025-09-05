China is advancing the construction of its second domestically built large cruise ship, "Adora Flower City," as part of its strategy to strengthen its foothold in the global cruise industry.

At the 7th China International Cruise Ship-building Forum and Exhibition in Shanghai on Thursday, a local shipbuilder announced that the vessel's construction had reached 80 percent at the end of August, slightly ahead of schedule. The ship is expected to be delivered in late 2026.

Adora Flower City follows the Adora Magic City, China's first domestically manufactured cruise ship, which has been in service for 20 months.

The project is regarded as a watershed moment in attempts to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers and increase the share of Chinese-made equipment, which stood at approximately 30 percent for the first vessel.

The global cruise fleet reached 338 ships by 2024, representing a consistent yearly growth rate of over 5 percent.

Passenger numbers rose faster, reaching a record 34.6 million last year and expected to top 42 million by 2028.

China is emerging as a key driver of this expansion. Passenger traffic at Shanghai's Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal increased 52 percent year on year in the first half of 2025, with 137 cruise calls.