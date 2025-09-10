Jiading addresses development and livelihood concerns of local community
From medical service to food safety, Jiading District has addressed issues regarding people's livelihood and development.
Medical resource allocation
There are 2.63 practicing (assistant) physicians, 3.27 nurses, and 7.07 hospital beds per 1,000 permanent residents in Jiading. These figures were revealed by Fang Yunfen, director of the Jiading District Health Commission.
The second phase of the Jiading branch of Ruijin Hospital will build five demonstration diagnosis and treatment centers, including emergency and critical care, while the Jiading branch of Shanghai Medical Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine opened last year, which has strong TCM characteristics and complete clinical departments.
The Jiading District public health building is now operational.
In terms of improving primary medical care, community health service centers across the district have expanded the promotion of appropriate TCM technologies. Each community hospital can treat an average of 140-plus types of common diseases.
Night clinics have been set up for office workers and students, so that they won't have to take leave to visit a doctor.
Food safety supervision
The district's market regulators have taken multiple measures to establish a food safety protection network from online to offline, said Xia Bin, director of the district's administration for market regulation.
The administration has issued rules regulating takeaway food and strictly implemented the new national food safety standard, with zero tolerance for the illegal use of food additives.
It has adopted a "combination of soft and hard" approach to manage mobile food vendors while preserving the "vitality of the city."
In terms of consumer rights protection, as of July this year, more than 1,300 businesses in the district have promised no-reason returns. The trial of "cross-regional returns and exchanges in the Yangtze River Delta" has been promoted, and nearly 600 consumer rights protection contact spots have been set up.
Green initiatives
"Bluer skies, greener land, and clearer water" is the ecological well-being that citizens most expect.
Since last year, Jiading has carried out the first round of biodiversity survey and assessment, and more than 1,200 species of terrestrial and aquatic organisms have been recorded so far, according to Fan Lichao, director of the Jiading District Bureau of Ecology and Environment.
Technical means such as environmental cruise vehicles and drones are used to identify enterprises with suspected problems, increasing the inspection efficiency by nearly three times.
Transportation system
The north extension of the Shanghai Suburban Railway Jiamin Line was approved in May this year, and the project will start construction within this year.
During the "14th Five-Year Plan" period (2021-2025), several high-speed and expressway networks in the district have been completed or renovated and expanded, with a total length of 99.2 kilometers; a number of district-level trunk roads have been built, and it is expected that more than 30 kilometers of supporting urban branch roads will be completed by the end of this year.
Danish patient recovers after hospitalization
A Danish patient who suffered a sudden acute myocardial infarction in the late hours has recovered and been discharged from Nanxiang Hospital, following emergency treatment at the medical facility.
At 22:30pm on July 19, the 57-year-old patient arrived at the hospital with sudden chest pain that had lasted for 15 minutes.
Upon admission, he appeared pale and was breathing rapidly. An electrocardiogram suggested a possible lesion in his left main coronary artery.
Director Zhang Fangliang of the cardiology department said his condition was extremely life-threatening.
The hospital quickly activated the chest pain center's rescue process.
Led by Zhang, the team overcame language barriers, and after obtaining the family's consent, they immediately conducted a coronary angiography.
Under meticulous care, the patient's condition gradually improved, and he has now been discharged.
"Thank you so much to the Chinese doctors! The Chinese speed gave me a second life," the patient expressed his gratitude.
Greenway project nearing completion
The second phase of Jiading New City green ring and greenway project, totaling 11.7 kilometers, has been nearly completed.
At the Malu Seedling Base, the woodland is covered in clusters of tree shades, the trails spiral up and down, and the sound of insects and birds creates a unique and pleasant environment.
"Through the construction of new roads and the reconstruction of existing roads, the second-phase project connects multiple important spots such as the Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai Citizen Sports Park and Malu Seedling Base on foot," Wang Chengcheng, the project leader, said.
It will include three themed portions.
The project has built and refurbished eight bridges while also developing the space underneath them.
Three stations have been built to provide citizens with handy services such as rest areas and public bathrooms.
The project is effective in connecting Jiading New City's northwest and southwest quadrants.
The green ring will eventually incorporate forests, farms and water coasts into the main ring space to form an interwoven belt, resulting in a public open space with great ecological benefits and diverse vitality in Jiading New City.