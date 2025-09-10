Jiading addresses development and livelihood concerns of local community

From medical service to food safety, Jiading District has addressed issues regarding people's livelihood and development.

Medical resource allocation

There are 2.63 practicing (assistant) physicians, 3.27 nurses, and 7.07 hospital beds per 1,000 permanent residents in Jiading. These figures were revealed by Fang Yunfen, director of the Jiading District Health Commission.

The second phase of the Jiading branch of Ruijin Hospital will build five demonstration diagnosis and treatment centers, including emergency and critical care, while the Jiading branch of Shanghai Medical Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine opened last year, which has strong TCM characteristics and complete clinical departments.

The Jiading District public health building is now operational.

In terms of improving primary medical care, community health service centers across the district have expanded the promotion of appropriate TCM technologies. Each community hospital can treat an average of 140-plus types of common diseases.

Night clinics have been set up for office workers and students, so that they won't have to take leave to visit a doctor.

Food safety supervision

The district's market regulators have taken multiple measures to establish a food safety protection network from online to offline, said Xia Bin, director of the district's administration for market regulation.

The administration has issued rules regulating takeaway food and strictly implemented the new national food safety standard, with zero tolerance for the illegal use of food additives.

It has adopted a "combination of soft and hard" approach to manage mobile food vendors while preserving the "vitality of the city."

In terms of consumer rights protection, as of July this year, more than 1,300 businesses in the district have promised no-reason returns. The trial of "cross-regional returns and exchanges in the Yangtze River Delta" has been promoted, and nearly 600 consumer rights protection contact spots have been set up.

Green initiatives

"Bluer skies, greener land, and clearer water" is the ecological well-being that citizens most expect.

Since last year, Jiading has carried out the first round of biodiversity survey and assessment, and more than 1,200 species of terrestrial and aquatic organisms have been recorded so far, according to Fan Lichao, director of the Jiading District Bureau of Ecology and Environment.

Technical means such as environmental cruise vehicles and drones are used to identify enterprises with suspected problems, increasing the inspection efficiency by nearly three times.

Transportation system

The north extension of the Shanghai Suburban Railway Jiamin Line was approved in May this year, and the project will start construction within this year.

During the "14th Five-Year Plan" period (2021-2025), several high-speed and expressway networks in the district have been completed or renovated and expanded, with a total length of 99.2 kilometers; a number of district-level trunk roads have been built, and it is expected that more than 30 kilometers of supporting urban branch roads will be completed by the end of this year.



