City adds three direct flights to central Asia and Mongolia

Shanghai's air network is expanding with three new international routes launching on Thursday and Friday, connecting the city to Ulaanbaatar, Tashkent, and Almaty. The new links are expected to boost business, tourism, and cultural exchanges with Central Asia and Mongolia.

Shanghai – Ulaanbaatar The first route began early Thursday, with Mongolian Airlines Flight OM265 arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The route is the first direct passenger flight between Shanghai and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia's capital. The airline will operate the Boeing 737 service twice a week. Departures from Shanghai are scheduled for 1:10am every Thursday and Sunday, arriving in Ulaanbaatar at 5am local time. Return flights leave Ulaanbaatar at 8:40pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays, reaching Shanghai by 12:10am the next day.

Shanghai – Tashkent From Friday, Uzbekistan's airline, Qanot Sharq, will fly between Shanghai and Tashkent twice weekly using Airbus A321 aircraft. The outbound flight leaves at 6:40am on Tuesdays and Fridays, landing at 11:50am local time. Return flights are scheduled for Monday at 7pm and Thursday at 6:50pm, arriving in Shanghai the next day at 5am.

