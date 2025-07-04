Shanghai's air network is expanding with three new international routes launching on Thursday and Friday, connecting the city to Ulaanbaatar, Tashkent, and Almaty.
The new links are expected to boost business, tourism, and cultural exchanges with Central Asia and Mongolia.
Shanghai – Ulaanbaatar
The first route began early Thursday, with Mongolian Airlines Flight OM265 arriving at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. The route is the first direct passenger flight between Shanghai and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia's capital.
The airline will operate the Boeing 737 service twice a week. Departures from Shanghai are scheduled for 1:10am every Thursday and Sunday, arriving in Ulaanbaatar at 5am local time. Return flights leave Ulaanbaatar at 8:40pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays, reaching Shanghai by 12:10am the next day.
Shanghai – Tashkent
From Friday, Uzbekistan's airline, Qanot Sharq, will fly between Shanghai and Tashkent twice weekly using Airbus A321 aircraft.
The outbound flight leaves at 6:40am on Tuesdays and Fridays, landing at 11:50am local time. Return flights are scheduled for Monday at 7pm and Thursday at 6:50pm, arriving in Shanghai the next day at 5am.
Shanghai – Almaty
Also on Friday, China Eastern Airlines will launch flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan. The route will run three times a week using Airbus A321 aircraft.
Flights depart from Shanghai at 4:05pm every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, landing at 7:35pm local time. Return flights leave Almaty at 8:50pm the same days and arrive in Shanghai the next morning around 6am
All three cities are key stops along the ancient Silk Road. The new routes connect Shanghai to previously unserved areas under China's Belt and Road Initiative. Shanghai Airport Authority said the city is working to build a major international hub and improve access to Central Asian regions.
China has mutual visa-free agreements with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, allowing easier travel for tourists and business visitors.
Travelers can explore traditional Mongolian sports in Ulaanbaatar during July's Naadam Festival. In Tashkent, visitors can enjoy historical markets and local architecture. In Almaty, tourists can reach nearby mountains within 30 minutes for outdoor sports year-round.