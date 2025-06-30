Flying with pets can be stressful. Owners worry about leaving their pets in cargo and fear injury, escape or stress.

On Monday, Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines announced the expansion of its "pet‑in‑cabin" service to 17 domestic routes from July 1.

The service began in May on Shanghai–Qingdao flights. The new routes are: Shanghai – Beijing, Shanghai – Shenzhen, Shanghai – Guangzhou, Shanghai – Jinan, Shanghai – Taiyuan, Shanghai – Nanchang, Shanghai – Ordos, Shanghai Pudong – Hefei, Qingdao – Ningbo, Qingdao – Taiyuan, Qingdao – Hefei, Guangzhou – Beijing Daxing, Shenzhen – Beijing Daxing, Ningbo – Beijing Daxing, Hefei – Beijing Daxing, Chongqing – Changzhou.

Passengers can apply via the China Eastern app or mini‑program up to 24 hours before departure. Each flight allows a maximum of two pets in a special area in economy class. Each traveler may bring one pet.

Pets must remain in carriers under the seat and wear muzzles and diapers. An adult over 18 must supervise the animal.

Travelers must provide an animal quarantine certificate and proof of vaccination. Pet carriers must meet size rules and include basic supplies. The airline offers pet‑only check‑in counters and luggage tags.

Other domestic carriers have launched similar services. Hainan Airlines lets small pets fly in economy class on domestic direct flights. They launched the service at several airports, including Shanghai, Shenzhen and Haikou.

Air China and China Southern allow certified service animals in cabins. Other pets must travel as checked baggage. Xiamen Airlines permits pets in cabins only on charter flights and requires prior approval.

Some global carriers also allow cabin pets. US airlines United and Delta permit small cats and dogs if they fit under seats. European airlines such as Lufthansa, Air France and KLM also accept cabin pets under weight limits.

Travelers should plan early. Airlines limit the number of pets per flight. Owners must have approved carriers, vet‑issued health certificates, and updated vaccine records.