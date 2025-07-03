To understand China's growth potential and strategy, it's not enough just to calculate how many cars or clothes are produced and sold. A look into the country's vast desert area is necessary if one is to see the bigger picture.

On June 30, China completed a barrier belt along the southeastern edge of its fourth-largest desert – the Tengger Desert – in the northwestern Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. In a report released on July 1, Xinhua news agency called the barrier belt a milestone in China's desertification control efforts.

The 153-kilometer belt in Ningxia, which is 10 to 38 kilometers wide, creates a formidable vegetation barrier against the eastward movement of the Tengger Desert, which spans about 43,000 square kilometers. In particular, the barrier belt will fix the dunes and prevent them from affecting the adjacent Yellow River area.

There are at least two things we can learn from this milestone desertification control project, both of which are related to China's growth potential and strategy.

First, the power to invent new things.

Although the efforts to fix the dunes with a barrier belt in Ningxia date back to the 1950s, when the straw checkerboard approach was invented to protect China's first desert railway, special progress has been made in the recent past, aided by the application of new technologies, including those that help improve straw checkerboards and develop artificial cyanobacteria soil crusts.

Compared with traditional straw checkerboards which are usually handmade and last about three years in practical use, the new versions weaved by recently invented machines are much tougher and last about six years after they are "planted" in the desert.