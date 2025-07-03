China's micro-drama boom goes global, luring US and UK talent

From micro-drama factories in Hengdian to studios in Hollywood, China's vertical-format micro-dramas are quickly becoming a global sensation. Known for their explosive plots, billionaire characters, and lightning-fast production cycles, these bite-sized stories – often under two months from script to screen – are reshaping the global entertainment industry.

In China, the production model is all about efficiency. A typical micro-drama can be shot in just seven days, with an average budget ranging from US$14,000 to US$110,000 per series, according to LA Times. While traditional Chinese TV dramas might take months or even years to develop, micro-dramas aim for speed, high volume, and emotional punch.

Many production companies are now adopting a "China-made, globally-localized" model. That means stories are written in China, then localized with foreign actors, languages, and cultural cues – such as vampires, werewolves, or Western fantasy tropes – to appeal to US and European viewers. One standout success: "The Divorced Billionaire Heiress," directed by Chinese filmmaker Gao Feng, was made on a budget of less than US$170,000 and grossed US$2 million in North America alone, a return of more than 11 times the initial investment, Jimu News reported.

Giving actors and crew a lifeline In the UK, where film and TV employment has seen a downturn, micro-dramas are creating a surprising wave of opportunity. British director Dan Löwenstein told The Guardian that he has filmed 16 vertical dramas over the past year for ReelShort, a US-based but Chinese-backed platform.

With traditional film productions slowing down, many British freelancers are turning to micro-dramas to stay employed. "You could work pretty much full-time at the moment because there are so many being produced," Löwenstein told The Guardian. The format's speed also changes the game: whereas a conventional film shoots about three pages of script a day, micro-dramas may shoot up to 25. Scripts are punchy, melodramatic, and designed for maximum impact – one script reportedly crammed in 77 pages in just seven days.

Hollywood is watching According to Business Insider, major Hollywood players like Lionsgate, Hallmark, and TelevisaUnivision are quietly exploring the micro-drama format, testing if the genre can integrate into traditional systems that prioritize guild-protected talent and high production values. "Hollywood is curious," the report notes. Select Management Group, a talent agency, is even signing actors based on their popularity in vertical dramas like ReelShort – highlighting how micro-dramas are now seen as a new pipeline for discovering talent, much like YouTube did a decade ago.

Market numbers tell it all According to Sensor Tower, short-drama apps generated US$1.2 billion in overseas revenue in 2024, with about 60 percent coming from the US. In China, the market surpassed US$6.9 billion, overtaking box office revenue for the first time, as reported by DataEye. The global vertical drama market is projected to grow from US$5.3 billion in 2023 to US$14 billion by 2027, The Economist and Mega Matrix reported.