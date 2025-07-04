Once dubbed one of the world's most disgusting foods, China's preserved eggs are now flying off the shelves at Costco stores across the United States.

Known to some Westerners as "century eggs" or "thousand-year-old eggs" for their dark, translucent appearance and bold flavor, these traditional Chinese delicacies have long sparked mixed reactions abroad.

CNN in 2011 published an article that claimed to reveal the world's most disgusting foods. Top of the list? China's century eggs.

But now, they're enjoying a surprise moment in the American mainstream.

At Costco, the eggs are sold in sleek gift boxes of 20, priced between US$13.99 and US$14.99. Some stores sold out within days.

"We planned enough stock for three months – some stores ran out in under three days," Wu Hongliang, sales manager at XURI Egg Products, the Chinese company behind the product, told tech media webiste 36Kr.