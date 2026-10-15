[Economy]
Shanghai

City's First Biochar Center Launched to Accelerate Green Technology Innovation

by Zhu Shenshen
October 15, 2026
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City's First Biochar Center Launched to Accelerate Green Technology Innovation
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Shanghai's first biochar center made its debut at the 26th China International Industry Fair (CIIF 2026).

Shanghai announced the establishment of its first Biochar Center during a green technology forum at the 26th China International Industry Fair (CIIF 2026), marking a key step in accelerating green low-carbon innovation and industrial applications.

Biochar – produced through the thermochemical pyrolysis of agricultural and forestry waste – serves as a multi-purpose green technology capable of long-term carbon sequestration and soil enhancement. The new center will bring together research institutions and industrial leaders to conduct technical validation, deploy practical applications, and connect with carbon credit development frameworks to commercialize the biochar sector.

Industry experts highlighted biochar's high-potential role in decarbonizing both agriculture and heavy industry. While Shanghai offers a complete industrial ecosystem and rich application scenarios, the center aims to help emerging green technologies navigate engineering validation, scene adaptation, cost optimization and market introduction.

The Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization voiced strong backing, supporting pioneer green technologies to achieve first-in-line validation and real-world adoption within the city.

Editor: Lu Feiran

#Shanghai
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