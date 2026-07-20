Shanghai Reports 5.6% Growth in H1, Services Drive GDP

Shanghai's economy grew by 5.6 percent in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, according to the Shanghai Statistics Bureau on Monday.

This growth rate significantly outpaced the national average of 4.7 percent. Based on calculations, the city's growth rate for the second quarter is estimated to be around 5.3 percent, a decrease from 5.9 percent in the first quarter.

Shanghai's gross domestic product for the first half reached 2.78 trillion yuan (about US$411 billion). It was primarily driven by the services sector, which increased by 5.9 percent year on year to 2.21 trillion yuan.

The manufacturing sector also saw a rise of 4.7 percent, reaching 569.6 billion yuan, while the agricultural sector grew by 0.9 percent to 3.5 billion yuan.

"Shanghai's economy moves ahead amid stable growth in the first half, further pivoting toward high-quality development," the bureau said.