China's manufacturing base is both a source of competition and infrastructure that businesses elsewhere can build on. Its factories, machinery and supplier networks can help firms make new products, develop skills and win customers. In "Built on China: The Upside, the Dependency, the Deals," a series designed for APEC, we ask what businesses across the Asia-Pacific gain from that access, what they come to depend on and which deals give them room to grow on their own terms.

At the Weda Bay nickel mine in eastern Indonesia, the 2026 production and sales quota was 12 million wet tons of ore, down from 42 million the year before. The cut raised concerns about the mine's ore supply for investors like China's Tsingshan and France's Eramet.

As APEC leaders meet in Shenzhen on November 18-19, Indonesia and its investors have a longer-term question to consider. Who can run, supply, and improve their processing plants?

Indonesia began restricting nickel ore exports in 2014 and reinstated a full ban in 2020 after partially easing the restrictions, which provided companies seeking access to Indonesian ore with a compelling incentive to process it domestically.

Chinese companies responded by investing in capital, equipment and engineering. In Morowali, Sulawesi, the establishment of processing plants was accompanied by the construction of power facilities and a port. By 2024, the International Energy Agency reported that Indonesia accounted for 63 percent of the world's mined nickel and over 40 percent of its refined output.

That growth has brought employment and infrastructure. It has also given Indonesia more influence over the global nickel market. Jakarta has tightened mining quotas in an oversupplied market, where additional output can put pressure on prices. For processing companies that have committed capital to Indonesian plants, changes in ore availability can make it harder to plan production and investment. Both sides have reason to agree in advance on how longer-term commitments will be assessed.

The logical starting point is to examine the operations occurring within and around a processing plant.

Can Indonesian engineers lead a maintenance shutdown, troubleshoot a production line, or oversee the commissioning of new equipment? Can local companies qualify to repair that equipment and win repeat contracts? Those are practical signs that the industry is developing skills and suppliers it can draw on as it grows. Export totals tell us how much the industry sells. These questions tell us how it might develop.

Indonesia and investors could pilot one industrial park. Companies could agree on three measures and report progress annually. One would track Indonesian engineers' technical and supervisory roles. The second would track what qualified Indonesian suppliers deliver, including repeat industrial orders. The third would track Indonesian research and engineering spending and production issues.

Companies and regulators could agree on a starting point, set multi-year targets, and predetermine how and when to check results. Investors would have a clear understanding of the risks and opportunities before expanding. Indonesian officials could see which commitments were working and where local firms and workers needed more help. Publishing the measures would help training institutions and suppliers identify demand.

The APEC Business Advisory Council began its 2026 work in Jakarta. It could use that connection to bring Indonesian officials, Chinese investors and local suppliers together to develop a voluntary reporting framework. Other mineral-producing economies could adapt the framework to suit their industries.

Indonesia's nickel industry has already shown how quickly investment can build processing capacity. A decade from now, another measure of its success will be how many Indonesian engineers can lead the commissioning of the next plant, and how many Indonesian suppliers can help build and maintain it.