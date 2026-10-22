A New Glow for Shanghai's Beauty Industry

Shanghai's cosmetics industry has grown steadily in the first three quarters to solidify its position as a global beauty center, with Singles Day expected to boost sales and competition further.

Output from the sector expanded 15 percent year on year between January and September, data from the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization showed.

International beauty giants L'Oreal and Beiersdorf expanded their Shanghai presence as export delivery grew 18 percent.

Domestic brands such as Forest Cabin, Chando, Jahwa and Joy Group, alongside cosmetics manufacturers, including A&H International Comestics, Cosmax and Beukay Comestics, also registered rapid growth.

With the annual Singles Day shopping festival kicking off, major beauty brands have stepped into the year's most crucial sales campaign.

Industry watchers said cosmetics competition is shifting from marketing-driven hit products to a battle over R&D, supply chain, and brand operation.