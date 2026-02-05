[Industry]
Shanghai

City Lawmakers Advance Integrated Plan to Close the Gap Between Science and Industry

by Tan Weiyun
February 5, 2026
Shanghai lawmakers at its annual session have proposed integrated measures to bridge the gaps between scientific innovation and industrial application.

The recommendations call for enhanced collaboration between universities, research institutes, and companies through joint labs and flexible talent exchanges to accelerate the market transfer of research.

To strengthen the innovation ecosystem, they suggest upgrading incubators with better-trained professionals and a blended "government subsidies plus procurement" support model.

Furthermore, they emphasize deepening sci-tech finance integration by developing tailored financial products and establishing a full-cycle funding chain. This systematic approach aims to address key bottlenecks in collaboration, funding, and commercialization.

