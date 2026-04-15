Apple Poised to Enter the Market of Foldable Phones, Facing Stiff Competition in China

For years, the foldable smartphone market has been a playground for pioneers and a graveyard for skeptics. New industry leaks suggest that Apple is finally set to kick off its first foldable model this year, with forecast sales of up to 8 million units in the first 12 months, close to entire 2025 foldable phone sales in China.

The new iPhone Ultra will be Apple's biggest innovation gamble in a decade. But the US company prepares to enter competitive Chinese market, it faces entrenched and aggressive rivals like China's Huawei.

True to form, Apple has remained tight-lipped. However, supply chain analysts said the company is expected to begin shipments late in the third quarter, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series. The new phone reportedly features a book-style fold with a 5.5-inch outer display and a nearly 7.8-inch inner screen -- effectively merging the iPhone experience with the productivity of an iPad mini.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a senior analyst at TF International Securities known for his "Apple scoops," said in a report this week that the device that aims to solve the industry's two biggest "pain points:" the visible screen crease and long-term durability. The iPhone Ultra is "nearly crease-free."

Sales of new iPhone Ultra models are expected to begin sometime late in the third quarter, with prices over US$2,000. They come onto a Chinese market where foldable phone sales last year topped 9.5 million units, growing 3.3 percent from a year earlier, according to International Data Corp.

The new Apple is a bit of a late-comer, but it arrives with a "tipping point" potential. Unlike the fragmented Android ecosystem, Apple's software-hardware integration is its strongest weapon. The booming iOS developer community, which springs from 2.5 billion iPhone users globally, can contribute mature apps for the new iPhone Ultra. Meanwhile, Apple's iPad business also brings the Apple experience and know-how to big-screen mobile terminals.

Industry news said that Apple purchased "several million units" of foldable screens from Samsung Electronics and is similar testing screens from China's BOE Technology, which supplies 80 percent of the China market.

However, the new Ultra series will face market challenges. Analysts warn that foldables remain a "luxury item rather than a necessity." Apple's recent Vision Pro serves as a cautionary tale. It was high-tech, expensive marvel that struggled to find a mass-market foothold.

Another challenge for Apple is artificial intelligence. As Apple plays catch-up in the global AI race, the iPhone Ultra represents more than just a screen that bends. In the Chinese mainland, where its AI service is not available, the company may lose more ground to AI-first offerings from the Android camp.