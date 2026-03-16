Need For Speed? 5G-A and AI Fuel F1 Fever

The roar of Formula 1 engines returned to the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend for the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix, and the high-speed action on the track was matched by a leap in new technologies behind the scenes.

5G-A: Redefining the Fan Experience

China Mobile Shanghai has upgraded the circuit with a 5G-Advanced (5G-A) network to handle a sellout crowd's massive data needs. Fans could share HD videos and livestreams without lag, thanks to peak uplink speeds of 1 Gbps, which is 10 times faster than the 5G network.

A key innovation this year from Shanghai Mobile is the introduction of L4S (Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput) technology. This technology cuts packet loss and network latency by over 30 percent. Time-sensitive interactive services like F1 can capture and share "every highlight moment" instantly with the technology's stable connection.