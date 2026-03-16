Need For Speed? 5G-A and AI Fuel F1 Fever
The roar of Formula 1 engines returned to the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend for the 2026 Chinese Grand Prix, and the high-speed action on the track was matched by a leap in new technologies behind the scenes.
5G-A: Redefining the Fan Experience
China Mobile Shanghai has upgraded the circuit with a 5G-Advanced (5G-A) network to handle a sellout crowd's massive data needs. Fans could share HD videos and livestreams without lag, thanks to peak uplink speeds of 1 Gbps, which is 10 times faster than the 5G network.
A key innovation this year from Shanghai Mobile is the introduction of L4S (Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput) technology. This technology cuts packet loss and network latency by over 30 percent. Time-sensitive interactive services like F1 can capture and share "every highlight moment" instantly with the technology's stable connection.
Lenovo: From F1 Track to the World Cup
As a top-tier partner of F1 globally, tech giant Lenovo provided the essential AI infrastructure and terminal devices required for real-time data processing and global broadcasting under extreme conditions.
The company is now scaling these "AI + Sports" solutions for a massive year in athletics. As the official technology partner for FIFA, Lenovo is introducing the AI Agent Football AI Pro, which offers advanced match analysis and scouting, along with holographic solutions designed for immersive viewing technologies at the upcoming World Cup. These hybrid AI products – integrating AI into major sports events – will also be adopted in the Chinese Super League.
Editor: Lu Feiran