Why Humanoid Robots Are Still More About Showmanship Than Productivity

Robotics have become a flavor of the day in China, increasingly known for high-profile products with imaginative flourishes. But as pioneering companies get set for mass production, entertainment performances and data research still account for over 60 percent of applications, while penetration into the industrial and service sectors has only just begun. Amid all the hype, attention is increasingly turning to practical questions that arise once the spotlight dims: In what scenarios can these costly humanoid robots truly "get to work," and can they truly achieve commercial viability?

Shipments tell only half the story Global humanoid robot shipments reached 22,000 units in the first half of this year, up nearly 300 percent year-on-year. China's domestic market accounted for nearly half of that, with humanoid robots sales hitting the 10,000-unit level – a ninefold increase from the previous year. Some giants have already established, or are close to establishing, annual production capacity of tens of thousands of units, with critical hardware achieving mass production as well. But high growth in shipment volumes doesn't equate to major progress in commercial applications. A breakdown of global sales by application exposes a clear structural imbalance: Entertainment and performance applications account for 33.6 percent of shipments, while data production and scientific research applications make up 27 percent, exceeding 60 percent of the total combined. Service and guidance applications represent about 19 percent of shipments. And the share that has truly entered intelligent manufacturing and warehousing logistics stands at less than 20 percent, meaning the integration of robots as tools into frontline production scenarios remains very limited. This data exposes a core contradiction: While the industry has acquired manufacturing capacity to deliver tens of thousands of units, genuine production-oriented application scenarios have not yet become the primary demand driver. A large number of products remain at the technical demonstration stages, primarily focused on entertainment functions, with a long way to go to the factory floor.

What's holding things back? The transition to practical industrial applications faces three core barriers. One is the severe lack of generalization capabilities in embodied intelligence. While current systems show impressive task success rates in fixed scenarios, the rates drop sharply when objects or environments change, directly limiting the ability of robots to perform in complex and ever-changing real-world settings. The industry also has yet to form a technically unified and practically deployable pathway across vision-language-action and other large-model architectures. Humanoid robots need to overlay the brain's reasoning and task-decomposition functions on top of the cerebellum's motion control capabilities, while also achieving precise coordination between the two. This is the greatest weakness in the current technological framework. Even if intelligence-related issues are addressed, engineering challenges remain just as severe for mass production. The absence of unified industry-wide standards makes it difficult to ensure consistency across production batches, becoming a core pain point in ramping up production. A comprehensive standardized system for manufacturing efficiency, yield rates, and hardware and software has yet to be fully established across the numerous phases, from planning to stable large-scale deliveries. In short, the industry still lacks a proven methodology to guarantee product consistency, stability, and reliability at large-scale production levels. What ultimately determines a business' fate is the viability of its economic model. Purchasing decisions by industrial customers follow a strict logic: They will only place bulk orders if the robots can pay for themselves within two to three years. Given their current high bill-of-materials (BOM) costs, humanoid robots are only economically competitive for replacing labor in certain positions where recruitment is difficult and labor costs are high.

Long road from the exhibition floor In light of these bottlenecks, many in the industry generally believe commercial adoption of humanoid robots will proceed in a stepwise manner. High-risk areas such as inspection and security have already seen a first wave of adoption; the second tier includes physically demanding scenarios like heavy lifting and warehouse sorting, with tangible cases already emerging in relatively standardized workflows such as factory assembly and coffee making. Beyond this, robot applications will extend to more complex business services. Meanwhile, consumer-facing household deployments are expected to face the longest rollout cycle. The first robots to enter homes are likely to be for companionship and interaction-oriented functions, before progressing to performing complex household chores. Notably, some scenarios have started employing a "human-robot collaboration" model. For instance, in airport baggage transfer, robots handle about 80 percent of standard items, while humans manage the remaining 20 percent of irregularly shaped pieces, maximizing efficiency and reliability. Many firms are also experimenting with a shift from selling equipment to charging based on workload, making the supplier responsible for service outcomes. Viability of this model may propel more potential customers to make procurement decisions. Just a few years ago, vivid imagination was the biggest driver of what humanoid robots might be able to do someday. Today, however, discussions are centered on more practical matters like yield and repeat purchase rates, and return-on-investment cycles. Tens of thousands of units shipped is a milestone, but doesn't equal a revolution. That said, the industry is steadily bridging the gap between the exhibition floor and real-world applications, banking on scenarios like high-risk inspections, heavy-lifting logistics, human-robot collaboration and pay-for-performance models.