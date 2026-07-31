AI Walkathons, Animation Worlds, And Hello Kitty Arrive in Jing'an

Credit: Ti Gong

Animation hub reborn Shanghai Animation Space, a new creative hub established on the former site of the Shanghai Animation Film Studio, has opened. Situated at 618 Wanhangdu Road, this location is celebrated as the birthplace of Chinese animation, where iconic works such as "The Monkey King: Uproar in Heaven," "Nezha Conquers the Dragon King," and "Where Is Mama?" were produced. The new hub integrates animation, digital technology, intellectual property (IP) development, and talent cultivation, featuring facilities for AIGC creation, ultra-HD production, and XR experiences. Additionally, it has initiated strategic collaboration between Shanghai Film Infinity and JD Technology on "IP + AI-powered smart hardware" and has introduced a 16K Ultra-HD Content Laboratory aimed at advancing next-generation visual technologies.

Credit: Ti Gong

Global youth exchange The 2026 Shanghai International Sister Cities Youth Camp welcomed 151 students and instructors from 26 sister-city delegations from 23 nations on July 6 at 800 Show. Established in 2009, the yearly camp has become a major venue for international youth exchange, drawing a record number of participants this year. The camp's July 6–16 agenda focused on six of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals, including good health and well-being, quality education, and sustainable cities and communities. Participants learned about the city's culture, innovation, and technology by visiting landmarks, heritage workshops, and innovation hubs.

Credit: Ti Gong

Park bloom for summer A lotus-themed festival with flower displays, immersive shows, and traditional performances has turned Daning Park into a summer retreat. Over 10,000 pink and white lotus plants grow in the park's 10,000-square-meter lotus ponds. A stunning new misting system creates cool mist clouds among the blossoms. Visitors can also observe datiehua, a Chinese iron flower performance in which molten iron heated to 1,600°C is flung into the night sky in a shower of golden sparks. A holographic water curtain show combines digital projections with Chinese ink landscapes and lotus flowers. Weekend night sessions, a cultural market, and a traditional fair with tea, music, and crafts are part of the July 18–August 2 festival.

Credit: Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

Neighborhood renewal underway As Shanghai's largest neighborhood renovation project began this month, over 3,000 families are relocating after decades in aging apartments. The Jing'an 128 Redevelopment Project covers more than 160 old residential buildings and 3,481 housing units in Gonghexin Road Subdistrict, near Pingxingguan Road, Liuying Road and Luochuan Road E. The 1960s and 1970s neighborhood had cramped living conditions and obsolete facilities, with many families sharing kitchens and baths in 20-square-meter dwellings. By the first day of the formal signing period, 99.65 percent of families approved the plan and 99.97 percent signed relocation agreements.

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Summer care Jing'an's 2026 primary school care program provides a safe and enriching summer break. The program includes 41 service sites and 82 sessions in all 14 Jing'an subdistricts and Pengpu Town. It has also expanded support through youth development camps hosted in office buildings and industrial parks. Over 500 university and high school volunteers and 11 teachers have provided educational activities and summer care to over 2,600 students.

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Sanrio's island party Suhewan MixC World is hosting the summer-themed "Island Party" exhibition until August 30 with Hello Kitty and friends. The vivid installations, tropical sceneries, and limited-edition goods bring Sanrio's beloved characters to life at the pop-up. Hello Kitty in a red swimsuit on a surfboard is the main attraction, ready for a snapshot. An enormous wave installation and a pop-up store with limited-edition plush toys, lifestyle goods, and memorabilia are present at the Shen Yu Li shikumen complex.

Credit: Ti Gong