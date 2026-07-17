Beyond the Spotlight: The MJ Story
What began as a childhood passion for an idol became a lifelong career.
London-based Adrian Grant has been a devoted fan of the "King of Pop" since childhood. After graduating from college, he launched the world's first Michael Jackson fanzine, "Off the Wall," in 1988.
Within just two years, the fanzine had a circulation of 25,000 and was being read in more than 47 countries.
It caught Jackson's attention, leading to an invitation to his studio and lunch at his wondrous Neverland retreat.
That marked the beginning of an association spanning more than 20 years.
Grant followed Jackson on his tours around the world, organized annual fan events, and later fulfilled his own entertainment industry dream by successfully developing Michael Jackson tribute shows.
After a 12-year run of "Thriller Live," his tribute to Michael and the Jackson 5, at London's West End, Adrian Grant is bringing a new show to Shanghai and China for the first time.
"Can You Feel It" revisits Michael Jackson's glorious career through a host of his greatest hits.
"Only after Michael passed away did the world really realize how big a star we lost," said Grant. "I want to continue his legend in my way with these shows.
"Back in the days before social media and before everyone was glued to their phones, losing yourself in a concert was truly one of a kind. I want to bring that same feeling back to music fans around the world," he added.
"Can You Feel It" will be staged at the New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center from July 29 to August 2.
Editor: Xu Qing