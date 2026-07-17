Beyond the Spotlight: The MJ Story

What began as a childhood passion for an idol became a lifelong career.

London-based Adrian Grant has been a devoted fan of the "King of Pop" since childhood. After graduating from college, he launched the world's first Michael Jackson fanzine, "Off the Wall," in 1988.

Within just two years, the fanzine had a circulation of 25,000 and was being read in more than 47 countries.

It caught Jackson's attention, leading to an invitation to his studio and lunch at his wondrous Neverland retreat.

That marked the beginning of an association spanning more than 20 years.