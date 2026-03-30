Creative Sectors in Jing'an Receive Targeted Incentives

Invest in Jing'an Column This new column highlights Jing'an's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) achievements, including a better business environment, competitive industries and thriving emerging sectors. It also highlights the district's efforts to develop key industrial clusters and the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) to create a modern industrial system with a (3+3)+(1+3+X) framework. The "Invest Jing'an" section highlights the district's efforts in this area.

Credit: Ti Gong

A "drama-commerce integration" initiative, launched during the event, will support short-form productions designed to promote local brands and drive spending, with selected projects eligible for funding and production support. Short dramas are also beginning to travel. Officials at the conference pointed to their expanding overseas audience, positioning the format as a potential new channel for Chinese content exports. An AI-focused competition sponsored by SenseTime drew global submissions, with selected works screened on outdoor 8K displays across the district. Besides, a film-themed immersive pop-up called "Drama St." in Zhangyuan and along Maoming Road N. recreated scenes from popular titles such as "Nobody" and "Legend of Zang Hai," extending the event into the urban space. The push builds on more than a decade of industry development. Since 2016, when Jing'an set out to become a "global film and television production center," it has attracted more than 1,000 content companies, spanning development, production, distribution and IP commercialization. More than 300 films produced in the district have generated a combined box office exceeding 15.8 billion yuan.

Credit: Ti Gong

Jing'an is moving to cement its position as a leading film and television hub. That ambition was on display at the 2026 Shanghai Film and Television Production Conference, held in the central Shanghai district this month. The two-day event brought together producers, technology firms and policymakers, focusing on how artificial intelligence and short-form storytelling are beginning to reshape production and viewing habits. At the heart of the discussion were short dramas – fast-paced, episodic series designed for smartphones. Once considered peripheral, the format is gaining traction as platforms compete for attention in an increasingly fragmented market. The conference pointed out the rise of seasonal, interactive and revenue-sharing models, reflecting a broader shift toward more flexible, data-driven content. A separate forum on micro-short dramas highlighted how AI-assisted tools are already being used across the production process, from script development to editing and visual generation. By lowering costs and shortening production cycles, the technology is enabling studios to produce content at a scale and speed that traditional formats struggle to match. Jing'an is backing that transition with targeted incentives. The district is offering subsidies of up to 5 million yuan (US$ 725,149.10) for projects that incorporate AI, virtual production and 4K/8K ultra-high-definition technologies. Additional funding of up to 10 million yuan is available for films, television and animation projects with strong commercial potential, particularly those built around original intellectual property.

Credit: Ti Gong