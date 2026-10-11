Cycling Fever Hits Chongming With 2 World-Class Events

Two major international events over the next 10 days have turned Chongming Island into a paradise for cycling – the UCI Tour of Chongming Island and the UCI Track World Championships. The latter is landing in Shanghai for the very first time. The three-day Tour of Chongming Island kicked off on Friday. As the only multi-stage women's road WorldTour race in China and a national A-level race, it has a competitive standard on par with the three flagship women's multi-stage races: the Tour de France Femmes, Giro d'Italia Women, and Vuelta a España Femenina.

Credit: Shanghai Daily

Thirteen top teams from around the globe have gathered in Shanghai, including UCI Women's WorldTeams and UCI Women's Continental Teams, featuring the world's leading female cyclists. The total distance of the race is 348.4 kilometers across three stages. Team SD Worx-Protime's Lorena Wiebes became the first cyclist to complete the 110.4km first stage, the City Circuit Race, on Friday, clocking 2 hour, 35 minutes and 08 seconds. She was also awarded the Green Jersey for leading the sprint standing in the race. The Dutch rider also won all three stages of the race back in 2019 and eventually took the overall title with an aggregate time of 8:26.14.

Credit: Ti Gong

China's Zhan Chuirui won the White Jersey for becoming the highest-ranked U23 rider in the general classification of the Tour of Chongming Island. The three-day race route covers numerous ecological landscapes on Chongming Island, including the Shanghai Yangtze River Bridge. The start and finish lines of the first and third stages are set in Chongming Xincheng Park, while the second stage starts from Changxing Island Country Park. A cycling carnival has been set up at Xincheng Park, offering food and beverages as well as interactive games for riders and spectators throughout the event. A number of cycling brands have also come together to showcase their products.

Credit: Ti Gong

"Using professional races to drive public participation has always been our commitment," said Yu Yongfeng, deputy director of the Chongming District Sports Bureau. "In addition to watching the race, cycling enthusiasts can also take part in Trek100, the official supporting event of the Tour of Chongming, on October 11." "Thanks to the two world-class events, bike lovers and cyclists can be seen everywhere on Chongming Island during this period. I hope this atmosphere can also help boost the development of the local cycling industry," he added. After the conclusion of the Tour of Chongming Island, the UCI Track World Championships will take place from October 14 to 18. The event is expected to attract nearly 400 athletes from some 45 countries and regions.