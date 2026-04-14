Deutsche Grammophon Signs First Chinese Traditional Instrumentalist

Deutsche Grammophon China (DG China) announced the signing of Chinese guzheng artist Yang Yang and young pianist Ju Xiaofu, marking the first time the 130-year-old German brand has embraced Chinese traditional music. The guzheng, the plucked Chinese zither with a history of more than two millennia, remains one of the most distinctive instruments in Chinese musical tradition. Currently pursuing her Master's degree at the Central Conservatory of Music, Yang combines her performance with composition, arranging, production and singing, reflecting a multidimensional artistic identity.

Credit: Ti Gong

"I hope to bring a distinctively Eastern voice to this storied classical label and explore how Chinese traditional music can speak to contemporary audiences in ways that feel fresh and meaningful while remaining true to its spirit and depth," said Yang. Ju, a graduate of The Juilliard School now pursuing further studies in Hannover, Germany, also joined DG China as its first signed pianist. The label will support both artists through an integrated partnership spanning recordings, concerts, artist management, touring, repertoire development and brand collaborations.

Credit: Ti Gong

DG China was launched last year by Universal Music Greater China in collaboration with Deutsche Grammophon, and the latter has been nicknamed "Big Yellow Label" by Chinese classical music fans. Meanwhile, young Chinese cellist Chen Yibai has been selected as a BBC New Generation Artist for 2026.

Credit: Ti Gong