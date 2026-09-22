Dongtan Ecological Digital Governance Center in Chongming Begins Operations

Shanghai's first digital governance centre for nature reserves has opened at the Chongming Dongtan Bird National Nature Reserve.

The Dongtan Ecological Digital Governance Center began operations on September 3. It combines an "intelligent supervision platform" with a physical operations hub, using air, satellite and ground-based monitoring to oversee the reserve.

The center brings together agencies responsible for greenery, public security, agriculture, the environment, water and natural resources, planning, and the coast guard.

The system is designed to replace fragmented oversight with a more coordinated approach to monitoring and responding to environmental issues, using remote sensing and other digital technologies.

Shanghai plans to build on the Dongtan model by strengthening cooperation between government departments and regions and expanding the approach to other nature reserves across the city.