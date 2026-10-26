[Explainer] Missed Your High-Speed Train? Here's How to Change Your Ticket

Missing a high-speed train in China does not necessarily mean losing your ticket. Travelers cannot simply board the next service using their original ticket: they must first complete a ticket change, subject to seat availability. Under China Railway's rules, passengers who miss their train may switch to another service departing that day without a ticket-change fee, provided the change is completed before midnight on the original travel date. Changes to a later date may incur a fee. When does a ticket change cost money? Changes made at least 48 hours before the original train departs are free of charge within the advance-booking period. Within 48 hours of departure, changing to a train on or before the original travel date is also free. For changes to a train on a later date, the fee is 5 percent of the ticket price if the change is requested at least 24 hours but less than 48 hours before departure, and 15 percent if it is requested less than 24 hours beforehand.

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After the original service departs, a change to another train on the same day is free, while a change to a later date incurs a 40 percent fee. All percentage-based change fees are calculated on the lower of the original and replacement ticket prices.

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Passengers must pay any increase in fare. If the new fare is lower, the difference is refunded, with the applicable refund charge deducted from the difference. What if you cancel instead? For standard cancellations before departure, refunds are free at least eight days ahead. The fee is 5 percent when cancellation is requested from 48 hours to less than eight days ahead, 10 percent from 24 hours to less than 48 hours ahead, and 20 percent with less than 24 hours remaining.

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An exception applies to some accidental purchases: since February 2, 2026, eligible orders made through official 12306 channels qualify for one free refund per buyer per day if canceled within 30 minutes of purchase and at least four hours before scheduled departure. Additional eligibility restrictions apply. How to change a ticket on Railway 12306 Sign into the 12306 app, open your orders, select "My Tickets." Find the booking and tap "Change Ticket." Search for a replacement train, review the price and fees, then tap "Confirm Change."

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong