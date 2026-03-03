Foreign and Local Residents Celebrate Lantern Festival Together

From savoring "bingtanghulu," Chinese traditional candied fruits, to playing traditional games like lantern riddles, guests from all over Shanghai celebrated the Lantern Festival together on March 1 at the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Station Party and Community Service Center.

Jointly organized by City News Service and Yichuan Road Subdistrict, the event welcomed both foreign and local residents to come together and celebrate the Lantern Festival as a community.

The Lantern Festival, which falls on March 3 this year, is a Chinese traditional festival celebrated on the 15th day of the first month of the lunar calendar. It marks the official end of Chinese New Year celebrations.

"This is my first time and I'm so happy to be here, to write and make this Chinese lantern for Lantern Festival," Channarong from Thailand said.

"In Thailand, we don't have this festival, so actually, I don't understand too much, but today, I experienced this, I think it's so good," he added.