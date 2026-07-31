Jing'an On Track to Become A Global AI Hub

This new column highlights Jing'an's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021–2025) achievements, including a better business environment, competitive industries and thriving emerging sectors. It also highlights the district's efforts to develop key industrial clusters and the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) to create a modern industrial system with a (3+3)+(1+3+X) framework. The "Invest Jing'an" section highlights the district's efforts in this area.

Jing'an showcased its latest artificial intelligence initiatives at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC), highlighting new applications, industry partnerships and efforts to bring AI into more sectors.

Jing'an Deputy Director Hu Yong said Shanghai is pursuing global AI hub status, with the district using AI for industrial upgrading, technological innovation, and smarter urban development.

As one of Shanghai's major data intelligence hubs, Jing'an is home to more than one-third of the city's major big data companies. The district is integrating cloud computing, data technologies, AI, blockchain, and embodied intelligence and scientific AI.

Earlier this year, Jing'an launched a three-year action plan (2026–2028) to develop an AI innovation demonstration zone. Fashion, finance, culture, healthcare, education, and urban management will benefit from AI applications as AI firms and commercial use cases proliferate.

Shibei High Technology Group and OpenCSG signed a strategic cooperation agreement at WAIC to coordinate computing infrastructure, AI models, data resources, and industrial applications. The collaboration should aid AI model implementation, technology commercialization, and new business opportunities.

The conference also unveiled the Jing'an AI Application Industry Map, outlining the district's AI resources and companies. Covering 322 local enterprises across 11 application areas, the map includes sectors such as AI-enabled fashion and consumer services, audiovisual industries, professional services, finance, manufacturing, industrial services, embodied intelligence and scientific AI. Among them, 164 companies were selected as representative enterprises.

The map is designed to connect businesses, technology providers and investors, offering a clearer picture of Jing'an's AI landscape and potential areas for cooperation.

Six AI application platforms were also launched, covering professional services, consumer sectors, audiovisual industries, manufacturing, education and daily life. The platforms aim to link technology providers with business needs, helping companies test solutions, expand applications and bring AI technologies into practical use.

In addition, three groups of AI application partners signed cooperation agreements, while representatives from five leading companies shared their AI strategies and requirements for real-world applications.

The Jing'an AI+ Scenario Zone at the Shibei exhibition booth showcased AI solutions from over 60 companies. The zone highlighted practical applications across industries and provided a platform for business matchmaking, project discussions and technology exchanges among companies, investors and industry organizations.