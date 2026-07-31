Jing'an Shines Bright on Global Stage with 'Our Water' Initiative

Jing'an was back in global spotlight after making it to the third season of "Our Water: Flowing from Shanghai – Intercultural Dialogues among World Cities," a cultural exchange program between Shanghai and major international cities.

After Paris and London, the Shanghai-New York City Dialogue series brought together business leaders, urban specialists, and cultural personalities in New York to discuss cross-border cooperation, urban development, and new models for global city collaborations.

At "Shaping Excellence: Jing'an CAZ and China-US Industry Opportunities" on June 29, Jing'an and US businesspeople discussed investment, urban regeneration, fashion retail, brand alliances, and worldwide expansion.

Co-hosted by Jing'an CAZ (Nanjing Road–Suhe Bay Central Activity Zone) and the Global Business Districts (GBD) Innovation Club, the event attracted more than 10 US companies who were interested in exploring opportunities in Shanghai.

Julia Solodova, GBD Innovation Club project manager, said central business districts have become hubs for innovation, consumerism, and economic growth. "Jing'an CAZ has demonstrated to the world its ability to enhance the quality of the city while maintaining global competitiveness," she said.

The launch of "inFLux Shanghai-New York Fashion Introduction Plan" was another highlight. The initiative supports international fashion brands trying to enter China by providing services ranging from initial planning to commercial implementation.

The "Rivers of Opportunities" forum discussed the future of urban centers. Jing'an CAZ and the GBD Innovation Club launched the "World-Class CAZ Decoding Initiative" to explore how future city centers can integrate commerce, culture, ecology and public life.

Speakers included Yao Ming, chairman of the Yao Foundation; Jennifer Leemann, senior vice president of Tapestry; Josh Perlman, executive vice president of Authentic Brands Group; and Zhang Junwei, deputy director of the Jing'an CAZ Management Office.

The talks highlighted Shanghai and New York's consumption, brand innovation, and lifestyle capabilities. The Asia-Pacific headquarters of Tapestry and Authentic Brands Group in Jing'an CAZ reflected on the district's growing role in connecting global brands to China's consumer market.