Jing'an Shines Bright on Global Stage with 'Our Water' Initiative
-
-
Business leaders, experts and officials discuss Jing'an's investment prospets.Credit: Ti Gong
Jing'an was back in global spotlight after making it to the third season of "Our Water: Flowing from Shanghai – Intercultural Dialogues among World Cities," a cultural exchange program between Shanghai and major international cities.
After Paris and London, the Shanghai-New York City Dialogue series brought together business leaders, urban specialists, and cultural personalities in New York to discuss cross-border cooperation, urban development, and new models for global city collaborations.
At "Shaping Excellence: Jing'an CAZ and China-US Industry Opportunities" on June 29, Jing'an and US businesspeople discussed investment, urban regeneration, fashion retail, brand alliances, and worldwide expansion.
Co-hosted by Jing'an CAZ (Nanjing Road–Suhe Bay Central Activity Zone) and the Global Business Districts (GBD) Innovation Club, the event attracted more than 10 US companies who were interested in exploring opportunities in Shanghai.
Julia Solodova, GBD Innovation Club project manager, said central business districts have become hubs for innovation, consumerism, and economic growth. "Jing'an CAZ has demonstrated to the world its ability to enhance the quality of the city while maintaining global competitiveness," she said.
The launch of "inFLux Shanghai-New York Fashion Introduction Plan" was another highlight. The initiative supports international fashion brands trying to enter China by providing services ranging from initial planning to commercial implementation.
The "Rivers of Opportunities" forum discussed the future of urban centers. Jing'an CAZ and the GBD Innovation Club launched the "World-Class CAZ Decoding Initiative" to explore how future city centers can integrate commerce, culture, ecology and public life.
Speakers included Yao Ming, chairman of the Yao Foundation; Jennifer Leemann, senior vice president of Tapestry; Josh Perlman, executive vice president of Authentic Brands Group; and Zhang Junwei, deputy director of the Jing'an CAZ Management Office.
The talks highlighted Shanghai and New York's consumption, brand innovation, and lifestyle capabilities. The Asia-Pacific headquarters of Tapestry and Authentic Brands Group in Jing'an CAZ reflected on the district's growing role in connecting global brands to China's consumer market.
Along with commercial exchanges, Jing'an's "Then and Now" exhibition at the China Institute in America showcased the district's transformation over a century through everyday objects, archival photos, newspapers, and film footage.
The exhibition tells Jing'an's story through its daily life. Landmarks like Zhangyuan Garden, Sihang Warehouse and Tianhou Palace illustrate how commerce, architecture, publishing and communities have shaped the district across generations.
"We wanted to create an exhibition that transcends language and geography," said curator Zhu Yining. "By making history something people can read, see and connect with emotionally, we hope Jing'an becomes a gateway to understanding Shanghai while creating a dialogue between the city's memories and those of communities around the world."
Michael Edwards, a consultant with the GBD Innovation Club, said the exhibition captured Jing'an's layered identity, from its historical roots to its contemporary energy. Charles A. Riley II, director of the Gallery at the China Institute in America, said the modern images and century-old archives made the district's evolution feel "vivid and immediate."
Editor: Li Qian