Jing'an Turns Retail Heritage Into A New Consumer Experience

Jing'an has been Shanghai's retail and fashion hub for decades. Now, the central area is combining historic neighborhoods, fashion brands, and cultural experiences to redefine a commercial district. It's part of China's consumer market shift. As online shopping grows, cities and retailers are creating places with more than just products to attract visitors.

Credit: Ti Gong

Zhangyuan Garden, a traditional shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhood, is one of Jing'an's most significant restoration projects. Built in 1892, Zhangyuan was one of Shanghai's most famous private gardens and later became home to largest numbers of shikumen buildings. In 2018, a conservation-focused refurbishment began to protect its historic character while modernizing the site. After the western section reopened in 2022, part of the eastern section opened on June 30, adding retail, cultural, and lifestyle spaces to the century-old neighborhood.

Credit: Ti Gong

Seven heritage buildings in the east now host fashion brands, cultural events, and creative activities. CLOSER, the London creative agency behind Louis Vuitton's cruise-shaped monument "The Louis," devised a 100-meter landscaped corridor that preserves the streetscape while adding greenery and public art. Zhangyuan is part of Nanjing Road W's makeover. "The Louis" at HKRI Taikoo Hui is a new experience-driven retail icon nearby. Within a year of opening, the commercial area had over 500,000 daily foot traffic and 15.7 percent consumption growth. International shoppers and tax refunders from 106 nations and regions spent there. In addition, Jing'an brand interest has grown. The district added 58 new stores in the first quarter of 2026, double the number from the previous year, as foreign and domestic brands expand their presence here. Zhangyuan's historic buildings hosted runway presentations and exhibitions during the 2026 Jing'an Culture Fashion Week, transforming the area into a contemporary design hub.

Credit: Ti Gong

The 2026 China Annual Trends Summit was held at the Shanghai Exhibition Center in July. Fashion, cultural, sports, cinema, and television leaders discussed how creative industries are merging during the summit. The opening fashion show combined traditional and modern design. A similar approach is seen along Suzhou Creek. The riverfront has become an open-air art environment for young Chinese artists during the "Suhe Bay: Oriental Illustration City" event. Labelhood Fashion Week and Shanghai Fashion Week also featured waterfront platforms for designers, buyers, and viewers.

Credit: Ti Gong