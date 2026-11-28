A new bilingual picture book exploring the history of China's national anthem, "March of the Volunteers," was launched in Shanghai's Xuhui District on Friday.

The launch brought more than 20 international visitors to Pathé Villa, where the anthem was first recorded in 1935.

Built in 1921 among the plane trees of Xujiahui Park, the red-brick villa once housed the recording studio of Pathé Records, a pioneer of China's recording industry. On May 3, 1935, the first recording of "March of the Volunteers" was made there.

Titled "Arise!", the book was jointly published by Xuhui Library and China Welfare Institute Publishing House.

The book traces several milestones in the anthem's international history. In the summer of 1940, African American singer Paul Robeson performed the song in Chinese at an open-air concert in New York. The following year, he recorded a Chinese-English record titled "Chee Lai," with a preface by Soong Ching-ling. The song also featured in Dutch filmmaker Joris Ivens' documentary "The 400 Million," which premiered in New York in 1939 before screening in London that November.

Readers can listen to the original recording through a QR code, while an accompanying map highlights places across Xuhui connected with the song and its creators.

The map takes readers beyond Pathé Villa to other sites associated with the anthem and its creators, including Normandie Apartments and the former residences of composer Nie Er, lyricist Tian Han and writer Xia Yan. It also marks filming locations, statues of Nie Er, Tian Han and musician He Luting, and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.