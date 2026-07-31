[SH Sports Pulse] The Future is Here – China's Young Cueists Write New Snooker Chapter

Editor's Note In the "SH Sports Pulse" column, we cover international and trendsetting sporting events taking place in Shanghai, while also engaging in in-depth dialogue with sports professionals. From world-renowned stars to ordinary citizens who, through their passion for sports, infuse the city with renewed vitality. Together, they elevate sports into a gleaming showcase for Shanghai as a global metropolis.

Credit: Zhou Shengjie / Shanghai Daily

This year's snooker Shanghai Masters left fans thoroughly thrilled – whether they were long-time followers of Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ding Junhui, or new enthusiasts drawn to the sport by the dazzling performances of China's young generation. Both camps found plenty to cheer about in Shanghai. The number of Chinese contestants reached a new high, with nine players in the main draw and four wildcard entries. The most seasoned was 39-year-old veteran Ding, while the youngest was 18-year-old Liu Linhao, who faced England's "The Rocket" O'Sullivan in the first round. Also in the mix were Zhao Xintong, the current world No. 3, and Wu Yize, who was crowned world champion earlier this year at just 22.

Credit: Ti Gong

Both Zhao and Wu advanced to the semifinals, where they joined the English duo of world No. 1 Judd Trump and defending champion Kyren Wilson in the title chase. The size and age spread of the Chinese contingent offers a powerful forecast of the country's growing influence and standing in a sport that originated in 19th-century Britain. How did all this come about? The Shanghai Masters has been both a witness to and a participant in this journey. It is well known that billiards enjoys a strong grassroots following across China, yet most people play Chinese-style eight-ball. Snooker, requiring more specialized equipment, has long been seen as distant from the average enthusiast.

Credit: Imaginechina

The turning point came in 2005, when an 18-year-old Ding Junhui won the China Open – the country's first ranking title. He followed up with a UK Championship victory, and these breakthroughs dramatically reshaped the relationship between snooker and China's vast future market. Ding's success inspired countless youngsters to take up their cues in earnest – proof that what had seemed a casual local pastime could earn a place on the world stage and capture global attention. As snooker struggled in Europe with dwindling sponsors, it found fresh life in China.

Credit: Ti Gong

Ding's hometown is in neighboring Jiangsu Province. In 2006, his father, Ding Wenjun, opened a top-tier snooker club for him in Shanghai. More a dedicated training base than a commercial venture, it ensured the younger Ding always had a place to practice. The Shanghai Masters began in 2007, and Ding naturally became the center of attention. Over time, professional snooker events multiplied across China, yet the Shanghai Masters has consistently remained a benchmark. Every year, world-class players visiting for various tournaments have served as idols for Chinese snooker fans and, indirectly, have helped nurture local talent.

Credit: Ti Gong

Take O'Sullivan, who obtained Hong Kong residency in 2024 – he is a hero to many Chinese players, having faced Ding, mentored Zhao Xintong, and now shown keen interest in rising star Wu Yize. Of course, the sport's governing body (the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association) is still based in the United Kingdom, and the three traditional majors – the World Championship, the UK Championship, and the Masters – remain British events.

Credit: Ti Gong