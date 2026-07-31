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Ding Junhui
Shanghai

[SH Sports Pulse] The Future is Here – China's Young Cueists Write New Snooker Chapter

by Ma Yue
July 31, 2026
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Editor's Note

In the "SH Sports Pulse" column, we cover international and trendsetting sporting events taking place in Shanghai, while also engaging in in-depth dialogue with sports professionals. From world-renowned stars to ordinary citizens who, through their passion for sports, infuse the city with renewed vitality. Together, they elevate sports into a gleaming showcase for Shanghai as a global metropolis.

[SH Sports Pulse] The Future is Here – China's Young Cueists Write New Snooker Chapter
Credit: Zhou Shengjie / Shanghai Daily
Caption: The 2026 Shanghai Masters has gathered world's top snooker players in the city.

This year's snooker Shanghai Masters left fans thoroughly thrilled – whether they were long-time followers of Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ding Junhui, or new enthusiasts drawn to the sport by the dazzling performances of China's young generation. Both camps found plenty to cheer about in Shanghai.

The number of Chinese contestants reached a new high, with nine players in the main draw and four wildcard entries. The most seasoned was 39-year-old veteran Ding, while the youngest was 18-year-old Liu Linhao, who faced England's "The Rocket" O'Sullivan in the first round. Also in the mix were Zhao Xintong, the current world No. 3, and Wu Yize, who was crowned world champion earlier this year at just 22.

[SH Sports Pulse] The Future is Here – China's Young Cueists Write New Snooker Chapter
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: China's rising star Wu Yize secured the World Snooker Championship crown in May, etching his name as the second-youngest winner ever – at age 22 – to lift the trophy. He was taking on world No. 1 Judd Trump of England in the semifinal of the Shanghai Masters.

Both Zhao and Wu advanced to the semifinals, where they joined the English duo of world No. 1 Judd Trump and defending champion Kyren Wilson in the title chase.

The size and age spread of the Chinese contingent offers a powerful forecast of the country's growing influence and standing in a sport that originated in 19th-century Britain.

How did all this come about? The Shanghai Masters has been both a witness to and a participant in this journey.

It is well known that billiards enjoys a strong grassroots following across China, yet most people play Chinese-style eight-ball. Snooker, requiring more specialized equipment, has long been seen as distant from the average enthusiast.

[SH Sports Pulse] The Future is Here – China's Young Cueists Write New Snooker Chapter
Credit: Imaginechina
Caption: Ding Junhui is an idol and a pioneer for many snooker followers in China.

The turning point came in 2005, when an 18-year-old Ding Junhui won the China Open – the country's first ranking title. He followed up with a UK Championship victory, and these breakthroughs dramatically reshaped the relationship between snooker and China's vast future market.

Ding's success inspired countless youngsters to take up their cues in earnest – proof that what had seemed a casual local pastime could earn a place on the world stage and capture global attention.

As snooker struggled in Europe with dwindling sponsors, it found fresh life in China.

[SH Sports Pulse] The Future is Here – China's Young Cueists Write New Snooker Chapter
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Zhao Xintong (left) overcame Ding Junhui 6-2 in the second round of the 2026 Shanghai Masters.

Ding's hometown is in neighboring Jiangsu Province. In 2006, his father, Ding Wenjun, opened a top-tier snooker club for him in Shanghai. More a dedicated training base than a commercial venture, it ensured the younger Ding always had a place to practice.

The Shanghai Masters began in 2007, and Ding naturally became the center of attention. Over time, professional snooker events multiplied across China, yet the Shanghai Masters has consistently remained a benchmark.

Every year, world-class players visiting for various tournaments have served as idols for Chinese snooker fans and, indirectly, have helped nurture local talent.

[SH Sports Pulse] The Future is Here – China's Young Cueists Write New Snooker Chapter
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: The 2026 Shanghai Masters is being held at Luwan Indoor Stadium.

Take O'Sullivan, who obtained Hong Kong residency in 2024 – he is a hero to many Chinese players, having faced Ding, mentored Zhao Xintong, and now shown keen interest in rising star Wu Yize.

Of course, the sport's governing body (the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association) is still based in the United Kingdom, and the three traditional majors – the World Championship, the UK Championship, and the Masters – remain British events.

[SH Sports Pulse] The Future is Here – China's Young Cueists Write New Snooker Chapter
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Ronnie O'Sullivan encourages young Chinese player Liu Linhao during their first-round clash at the Shanghai Masters.

In 2020, Ding established a snooker academy in Sheffield, UK, which has become a home for Chinese players based in Britain. The academy helps with daily life, visa arrangements, and tournament applications, and Ding's role has evolved from prodigy to "director" – a testament to the sense of responsibility carried by China's first generation of snooker professionals.

Perhaps this is snooker's honeymoon period with China, buoyed by the country's enormous market and solid talent base.

To date, however, Ding remains the only Chinese winner of the Shanghai Masters, having claimed the title in 2013 and 2016. But the next champion may well be just around the corner.

Editor: Xu Qing

#Ding Junhui#Shanghai
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