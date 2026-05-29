[General]

Shanghai Promotes Active Management of Chronic Fundus Disease

by Cai Wenjun
May 29, 2026
Share Article:
Shanghai Promotes Active Management of Chronic Fundus Disease
Credit: Imaginechina

Standardized and long-term chronic fundus disease management is being promoted by local hospitals.

Leading causes of irreversible blindness in China include fundus disorders. Due to their high recurrence, increasing damage, and lifelong care, they substantially impair visual function and quality of life.

Over half of patients relapse within three years of stopping conventional therapy, causing vision loss. Dr Xu Jian, director of Tongren Hospital's ophthalmology center, gave a public health education lecture on chronic fundus diseases to raise awareness, improve medical adherence, and promote full-cycle eye disease management in the global era of long-acting fundus therapy. One-third of patients develop permanent vision loss after a one-year treatment interruption.

As the regional model of ophthalmic diagnosis and treatment, the hospital has focused on fundus disease management, which requires a paradigm shift from "fire-extinguishing" to "fire-prevention" in clinical care.

Shanghai Promotes Active Management of Chronic Fundus Disease
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Tongren Hospital has launched a public education event to promote long-term active management of fundus diseases.

Only until fundus damage causes irreversible vision impairment does the passive method treat lesions. Experts claimed active whole-course therapy minimizes disease flares, stabilizes ocular conditions, and sustainably maintains retinal structure.

The Treat-and-Extend (T&E) strategy, known as the "4-234 pathway," has become the gold standard for chronic fundus disease control thanks to anti-VEGF medicines and long-acting treatment technology. Monthly injections in the first four months speed illness control. Two-month, three-month, and four-month treatment intervals are then added.

This "follow-up-oriented treatment" inhibits retinal fibrosis and preserves eyesight. Experts say it decreases hospital visits, lessens patients' medical burden, and helps them return to regular life.

The event provided home eye care tips. Yi Lan, head nurse of the ophthalmology clinic, taught patients how to preserve medical records and check their eyes at home.

Medical doctors claimed fundus disease therapy takes time. Preventing recurrence and preserving vision requires standardized follow-ups and scientific care. Medical experts said expatriate fundus disease sufferers can attend the facility for standardized and high-quality care.

Editor: Fu Rong

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

Shanghai Bets on Creators from Viral Videos to City Stories
FEATURED
[GENERAL]
Shanghai Bets on Creators from Viral Videos to City Stories
@ Ke JiayunLineMay 31, 2026
Volunteers From Home and Abroad Donate Blood to Save Sick Kids in Shanghai
[General]
Volunteers From Home and Abroad Donate Blood to Save Sick Kids in Shanghai
Over 100 volunteers from home and abroad took part in a community blood donation campaign for young patients at Shanghai Children's Hospital.
Shanghai Launches First International Illustration & Pop Show
[General]
Shanghai Launches First International Illustration & Pop Show
The inaugural Shanghai International Illustration & Pop Show (SIPS) opened Friday at the Shanghai Exhibition Center, gathering nearly 200 exhibitors from 11 countries and regions.
Comprehensive Business-Culture Activity Zone Unveiled in City Center
[General]
Comprehensive Business-Culture Activity Zone Unveiled in City Center
The special zone brings together two of Shanghai's most dynamic areas under one development plan.

Popular Reads

Stay Tuned for 'A City For All: Renewing Shanghai II'
1

Stay Tuned for 'A City For All: Renewing Shanghai II'

Volunteers From Home and Abroad Donate Blood to Save Sick Kids in Shanghai
2

Volunteers From Home and Abroad Donate Blood to Save Sick Kids in Shanghai

Second-hand Smoke Exposure Rises In The City, Though Overall Smoking Rate Remains Low
3

Second-hand Smoke Exposure Rises In The City, Though Overall Smoking Rate Remains Low

Shanghai Launches First International Illustration &amp; Pop Show
4

Shanghai Launches First International Illustration &amp; Pop Show