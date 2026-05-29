Standardized and long-term chronic fundus disease management is being promoted by local hospitals.

Leading causes of irreversible blindness in China include fundus disorders. Due to their high recurrence, increasing damage, and lifelong care, they substantially impair visual function and quality of life.

Over half of patients relapse within three years of stopping conventional therapy, causing vision loss. Dr Xu Jian, director of Tongren Hospital's ophthalmology center, gave a public health education lecture on chronic fundus diseases to raise awareness, improve medical adherence, and promote full-cycle eye disease management in the global era of long-acting fundus therapy. One-third of patients develop permanent vision loss after a one-year treatment interruption.

As the regional model of ophthalmic diagnosis and treatment, the hospital has focused on fundus disease management, which requires a paradigm shift from "fire-extinguishing" to "fire-prevention" in clinical care.