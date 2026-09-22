Summer Nights Come Alive Across Minhang's Malls and Communities

Major shopping malls and communities across Minhang are offering a range of events, giving residents more ways to enjoy summer evenings.

The "Thousand-Lantern Festival" at Fanghe Valley transforms flower fields into a dreamlike sea of ​​lights. They're crafted using the techniques of the Zigong Lantern, a national-level intangible cultural heritage, and the venue offers picture-perfect scenery at every turn.

The SoLong Park at Shanghai MixC Mall blends traditional architectural aesthetics with classic folk performances, making it a popular hotspot for residents.

Minhang offers various summer nighttime activities beyond these cultural and tourism events. The Shanghai Beer and Wine Festival at the Sky Mall offers residents a relaxed, leisurely drink experience with fine wines, international cuisine, and live performances.

Todtown Mall showcases over 70 photographs depicting Xinzhuang's century-long transformation.