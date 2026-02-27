This Spring, Art Opens Doors For Foreign Residents

Are you seeking to enhance your sense of belonging in Shanghai, learn a new skill, or expand your social network? This spring, the city's public arts education programs are offering international residents more opportunities than ever to connect with local life. The Shanghai Citizen Art Night School, Shanghai Citizen Day School, and the Weekend Aesthetic Education Classroom will unveil their new spring schedules from February 26 to 28. Registration will commence at 10 am on different dates for each program, with Night School starting on March 7, Day School on March 8, and the Weekend Classroom launching earlier on March 3. Classes will begin in early April. Comprehensive course information for the spring semester will be shared through official channels, including Shanghai Fabu (上海发布), Meet-In-Shanghai (乐游上海), the Shanghai Mass Art Center, as well as district cultural centers and their affiliated branch campuses and teaching sites. Residents can also access the registration homepage directly via WeChat by searching for relevant keywords. To enhance convenience, Night School courses can also be booked through the "Suishenban (随申办)" app by searching for "Citizen Night School (市民夜校)," making the signup process accessible for both Chinese and foreign residents.

Credit: Ti Gong

This season, nearly 2,500 courses will be available across 650 teaching sites citywide. While the programs continue to cover popular categories, such as wellness, lifestyle, traditional arts, and digital skills, one of the most notable developments is the growing number of courses designed with expats in mind. As Shanghai's international community continues to expand, its public cultural education network is evolving to become more inclusive and globally relevant. "We hope that aesthetic education can become a bridge connecting different cultures," said Xu Hao, deputy director of Shanghai Mass Art Center. "Shanghai is an international city. Our public cultural services should reflect that openness and inclusiveness and provide meaningful learning opportunities for both local residents and foreign friends." Two expat-friendly courses are drawing attention at the teaching site in Minhang District's Huacao Community, an area known for its concentration of international families. China Chic Intangible Cultural Heritage Handcrafts introduces participants to traditional Chinese craftsmanship through hands-on practice, offering a direct and creative way to engage with local culture. Alongside it, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu class tailored for foreign residents creates a welcoming fitness environment while also serving as a social platform for expats to connect through sport.

Credit: Ti Gong

Credit: Ti Gong

According to Xu, they keep expanding culturally immersive and internationally accessible courses. "We are increasing the number of courses and paying attention to who we are serving," he told City News Service. "For expatriates living and working in Shanghai, learning language, understanding traditional culture, or participating in community sports can all help them integrate more smoothly into daily life." In Putuo District, the Taya Sports teaching site is offering Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Fundamentals for expats, providing structured training for beginners in a community setting. Combat sports such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai and MMA have become increasingly popular among Chinese and foreign residents. Their inclusion in the public arts education system reflects a shift toward more diverse and internationally recognized fitness options within the city's community programs. Language remains one of the biggest challenges for newcomers, and Changning District's Folk Culture Center teaching site is addressing those obstacles directly with its International Chinese Language Course. The program focuses on practical communication skills for daily life, helping foreign residents navigate services, interact confidently in social settings, and better understand local customs. "Language is often the first step toward integration," Xu noted. "By offering practical Chinese courses within our public arts framework, we want foreign residents to feel supported, not isolated. Cultural participation should help everyone feel that they belong in the city." In Baoshan District, the Shenglin Mall teaching site, located within a key sports and cultural industry zone, is introducing professional foreign instructor-led courses in Muay Thai, MMA and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

