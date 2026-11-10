Nike Celebrates 45 Years in China, Announces Two New Shanghai Stores

Nike has returned to the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the seventh consecutive year, unveiling two new retail projects in Shanghai and showcasing its latest products and technologies as it marks 45 years in China. The company's booth draws on traditional Chinese architecture, combining upturned eaves, interlocking dougong brackets and a courtyard layout with the flowing lines of its Swoosh logo.

On November 27, Nike will open a dedicated Nike Running store on Xinle Road, inspired by Shanghai's running culture. It will offer the latest footwear, expert services, training and community programs for local runners. In January 2027, Jordan Brand will open Jordan Zhangyuan at Zhangyuan Garden. Described by the company as the world's first community-led concept pop-up, the space will bring together Shanghai's street culture and creative communities, with consumers invited to help shape its programming.

These projects build on Nike's broader efforts to connect with consumers through retail experiences. From the recent NikeSKIMS debut in Shanghai to the opening of a new NikeLab pop-up at Yanqing Lane in early October, the company is exploring new ways to bring together products, innovation, creativity and community. For many consumers and creatives, NikeLab represents a longstanding connection with local culture. Its new pop-up space brings together curated products, special projects and creative content, offering an evolving retail experience that engages local creative communities.

Shanghai also features prominently in several products presented at the expo. A marathon gel pack draws on the city's running culture, incorporating motifs such as a city map, magnolias and the "021" area code. Converse made its global debut at the expo with a limited-edition Chuck 70 designed in collaboration with embroidery artist Xia Jun. Using "021" as a reference to Shanghai, the design draws inspiration from the city's skyline. A companion Chuck 70 takes its cues from the city's magnolia flower.

Nike has had a presence in Shanghai since 1981, when it established an office in the city. Its latest China-focused initiative is Local Creation, a new product development capability based in China. Its first collections are the Nike Shifted Utility Collection and Jordan Tailored Sport Collection. The company also introduced the Nike Swooshfly, a racing shoe designed for first-time Chinese racers and scheduled to launch in China in February 2027. Beyond its China-focused initiatives, Nike showcased new footwear and performance technologies across running, training, basketball and outdoor sports.

Credit: Ti Gong

For runners, the lineup includes the Nike Apex, Alphafly 4 and Swooshfly. The Nike Apex is the first racing shoe to feature two double-stacked Air Zoom units and delivers 40 percent more energy than the Alphafly 3 in men's size 10. Elite runner Wu Bing described it as "incredibly light and fast." Nike also presented new training products, including the Hybrid Fly and Hybrid RN. Another addition is the Air Zoom Hyperslide recovery slide, developed in collaboration with Hyperice and featuring heat and vibration settings. In outdoor performance, ACG highlighted the Picklejus trail shoe, worn by Yao Miao when she finished third in the women's CCC race in Chamonix in August. She also won two other trail events this year. Nike also showcased the expansion of its Radical AirFlow platform from apparel into footwear. Originally known for its perforated apparel designed to help sweat evaporate in hot conditions, the platform now extends to the ACG Pegasus Trail and Pegasus Plus 2, alongside the ACG Radical AirFlow Full Zip Hooded Jacket. The footwear is expected to launch in China in June 2027.

Credit: Ti Gong