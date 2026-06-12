[City News]

New Exhibition in Shanghai Highlights the Pivotal Role of Qin Dynasty

by shanghaigov
June 12, 2026
Share Article:
New exhibition in Shanghai highlights the pivotal role of Qin Dynasty1.jpeg

​Dawn of the First Empire: The Qin's Unification in Archaeological Treasures is the fifth installment in the Shanghai Museum's Essence of China exhibition series. [Photo by Gao Erqiang/chinadaily.com.cn]

A new exhibition at the Shanghai Museum sheds light on the Qin Dynasty (221-206 BC), which forged China's first unified empire.

Dawn of the First Empire: The Qin's Unification in Archaeological Treasures is the fifth installment in the museum's Essence of China exhibition series. Held at the Shanghai Museum East from June 10 to Sept 7, it brings together more than 320 pieces and sets of Qin-related artifacts from Gansu and Shaanxi provinces in northwestern China, alongside selected items from the museum's collection.

The transition from the Eastern Zhou Dynasty (770-256 BC) to the Qin represents a pivotal turning point, marking China's shift from a network of regional states to a centralized empire. The Qin Dynasty pioneered enduring political institutions, integrated diverse cultures, and refined systems of governance, laying the foundation for China's long-standing tradition of unification.

The exhibition traces Qin's rise — from a vassal state under the Western Zhou (c.11th century-771 BC) to the founder of a unified empire — and reveals its pivotal role in shaping the pluralistic yet integrated trajectory of Chinese civilization.

New exhibition in Shanghai highlights the pivotal role of Qin Dynasty2.jpeg

Dawn of the First Empire: The Qin's Unification in Archaeological Treasures is the fifth installment in the Shanghai Museum's Essence of China exhibition series. [Photo by Gao Erqiang/chinadaily.com.cn]

New exhibition in Shanghai highlights the pivotal role of Qin Dynasty3.jpeg

Dawn of the First Empire: The Qin's Unification in Archaeological Treasures is the fifth installment in the Shanghai Museum's Essence of China exhibition series. [Photo by Gao Erqiang/chinadaily.com.cn]

If you go

When: June 10 to Sept 7

Where: Shanghai Museum East, No 1952 Century Avenue, Pudong New Area

Admission: Free

Share Article:

In Case You Missed It...

At the Shanghai Film Festival, AI Gets Its Mainstream Break
FEATURED
[CITY NEWS]
At the Shanghai Film Festival, AI Gets Its Mainstream Break
@ sixthtoneLineJun 17, 2026
Shanghai's Zhangjiang Science City Unveils New Collaboration Platforms to Speed Robotics Industrialization
[City News]
Shanghai's Zhangjiang Science City Unveils New Collaboration Platforms to Speed Robotics Industrialization
Shanghai's Zhangjiang Science City Unveils New Collaboration Platforms to Speed Robotics Industrialization
Lin-gang Upgrades Settling-in Subsidy Measures for Outstanding Talent in Frontier Industries
[City News]
Lin-gang Upgrades Settling-in Subsidy Measures for Outstanding Talent in Frontier Industries
Lin-gang Upgrades Settling-in Subsidy Measures for Outstanding Talent in Frontier Industries
[In Photos] Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates 10 Years of Magic
[City News]
[In Photos] Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates 10 Years of Magic
[In Photos] Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates 10 Years of Magic

Popular Reads

'Atlantic Rhapsody' Wins Top Prize as SIFF 2026 Golden Goblet Awards Announced
1

'Atlantic Rhapsody' Wins Top Prize as SIFF 2026 Golden Goblet Awards Announced

China Stock Markets Rally on Tech Shares, Prospects for Middle East Peace
2

China Stock Markets Rally on Tech Shares, Prospects for Middle East Peace

Dragon Boat Festival Events Bring TCM Closer to Global Visitors
3

Dragon Boat Festival Events Bring TCM Closer to Global Visitors

Foreign Participants Discover Shanghai's Rural Side Through Sports, Food, Watermelons
4

Foreign Participants Discover Shanghai's Rural Side Through Sports, Food, Watermelons