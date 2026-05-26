Putuo Rolls out New Measures to Attract and Support Talent

Shanghai's Putuo district has introduced a series of new measures to attract and support talent, encouraging outstanding professionals from China and abroad to pursue innovation and entrepreneurship in the district.

Eligibility

The measures apply to:

- Local enterprises and institutions that are legally established, have independent legal person status, maintain a good credit record, and align with the district's industrial development priorities.

- Professionals who start businesses or work in the district.

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Support measures

(I) Talent attraction

1. Support for high‑level talent starting businesses

- Up to two million yuan (about $294,060) in entrepreneurship support, up to two million yuan in office space subsidies, and up to two million yuan in housing purchase subsidies

2. Support for employing high-level talent

- Up to 500,000 yuan in talent development support

- Up to one million yuan in housing purchase subsidies

3. Support for attracting young talent

- Full‑time doctoral graduates from QS top 100 universities who come to Putuo for the first time to start a business or work within two years of graduation are eligible for a one‑time living allowance of 20,000 yuan. The allowance can be increased to 30,000 yuan for those included in the district's catalog of urgently needed talent.

- Professionals with overseas postdoctoral experience who returned to China within the past year are eligible for a one‑time living allowance of 100,000 yuan.

4. Support for young talent entrepreneurship initiatives

- Young entrepreneurs selected for Putuo's "Seed Program" may be recommended for higher‑level talent programs. Eligible participants may receive up to 200,000 yuan in office space subsidies.

5. Support for talent program applications

- High‑level talent selected for municipal-level and higher talent programs are eligible for district‑level funding at a ratio of up to 1:1.

- Local talent who complete applications for municipal-level and higher talent programs are eligible for rewards of up to 5,000 yuan.

- Individuals providing valid leads that result in successful program applications may receive up to 5,000 yuan.

(II) Platform development

6. Support for the development of global talent networks

- Offshore innovation and entrepreneurship platforms are eligible for a one‑time start‑up grant of up to 100,000 yuan, with rewards of up to 500,000 yuan based on innovation cooperation and commercialization outcomes.

7. Support for "Shanghai Talent+" innovation and entrepreneurship demonstration base development

- Bases selected as demonstration sites are eligible for a one‑time operational award of 500,000 yuan.

- Each base may recommend up to three companies registered in the park every year for talent rental subsidies, with up to three employees from each company eligible.

- Bases may also recommend a certain number of enterprise leaders or senior management professionals every year for high‑level talent services, talent training slots, and other support.

8. Support for postdoctoral research platforms

- Newly established postdoctoral research stations with independent postdoctoral recruitment authority, newly established postdoctoral research workstations, and enterprises newly admitted to the Putuo Postdoctoral Innovation Practice Base are eligible for support of up to 600,000 yuan.

- Newly recruited full‑time postdoctoral researchers may receive a one‑time living and work allowance of 100,000 yuan.

- Postdoctoral researchers at local universities and research institutes participating in international exchange programs may receive support of up to 200,000 yuan per person.

- Postdoctoral researchers who register or establish a technology-based enterprise in Putuo aligned with district development priorities after completing their programs may receive 200,000 yuan in entrepreneurial awards.

- Postdoctoral researchers who choose to work in Putuo after completing their programs and sign their first employment contract with a Putuo-based employer for three years or more may receive 100,000 yuan in subsidies.

9. Support for the development of district-level talent colleges

- Applicants establishing branches of the district talent college may receive subsidies of up to 200,000 yuan.

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(III) Innovation and entrepreneurship

10. Support for talent events

- Talent events or projects may receive subsidies covering up to 50 percent of actual investment costs, with subsidies capped at 500,000 yuan.

11. Support for participation in innovation and entrepreneurship contests

- Local talent participating in municipal or higher‑level competitions may receive up to 100,000 yuan in support for award‑winning projects.

12. Support for industry‑university‑research collaboration

- High‑level talent engaged in cross‑regional technology commercialization and application may receive up to 500,000 yuan in support.

- Talent collaboration projects along the "Shanghai-Nanjing Industrial Innovation Belt" may receive up to one million yuan in support.

- Exceptionally outstanding talent undertaking major strategic projects may receive customized support measures.

Note: Specific terms are subject to the district's official documents.