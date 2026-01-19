[Quick News]

Rail Refund: 30-Minute Window to Cancel Train Tickets Bought in Error

by Zhang Chaoyan
January 19, 2026
Credit: Ti Gong
Caption: Passengers queue up to enter the platform to catch their train at a railway station.

A new refund policy from China's national railway ticketing platform, 12306, offers a quick-fix for one of online travel's most common frustrations: the mistaken purchase. Effective January 19 (Monday), the rule provides a 30-minute grace period for passengers to cancel tickets bought in error without any fee online.

The service applies to tickets with travel dates from February 2 onward. To qualify for a full refund, passengers must complete the online cancellation within 30 minutes of successful payment and at least 4 hours before the train's scheduled departure. This policy is specifically designed to address simple errors like selecting the wrong date or destination and is limited to one use per passenger per day.

This new "mistaken purchase" exception introduces an additional layer of flexibility to China's existing tiered refund system. The standard fee structure remains in place, where cancellation charges increase as the departure time approaches:

· 8 days or more before departure: Free

· 48 hours to 8 days before: 5% fee

· 24 to 48 hours before: 10% fee

· Less than 24 hours before: 20% fee

The timing of this user-friendly update coincides with the start of ticket sales for the massive Spring Festival travel period, aiming to reduce stress for millions of travelers navigating the high-demand booking system.

